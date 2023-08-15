SIOUX FALLS — Yankton shot a final round 307 but did not move up on the final day of the Warrior-Lynx Invitational Golf Tournament. Tuesday’s second and final round was held at Bakker Crossing Golf Course, after teams played Brandon Golf Course on Monday.

Harrisburg held on for the team title, shooting a final round 279 to finish at 575. Pierre (581) was second, followed by O’Gorman (596) and Watertown (597). Brandon Valley and Mitchell tied for fifth at 615.

