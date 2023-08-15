SIOUX FALLS — Yankton shot a final round 307 but did not move up on the final day of the Warrior-Lynx Invitational Golf Tournament. Tuesday’s second and final round was held at Bakker Crossing Golf Course, after teams played Brandon Golf Course on Monday.
Harrisburg held on for the team title, shooting a final round 279 to finish at 575. Pierre (581) was second, followed by O’Gorman (596) and Watertown (597). Brandon Valley and Mitchell tied for fifth at 615.
Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott finished with a two-day score of 137 to earn medalist honors. Brandon Valley’s Carter Peterson (140) was second, followed by Pierre’s Luke Olson (141) and Harrisburg’s Parker Schultz (142). Pierre’s Nick Bothun and Watertown’s Kaden Rylance each shot 143 to tie for fifth.
Scott had Tuesday’s best round, a 6-under 65. Schultz and Rylance each shot 3-under 68 on the day.
Yankton posted a two-day score of 642. Easton Vellek was the Bucks’ top finisher, tying for 18th at 153. Parker Riley finished at 156, Miles Krajewski shot 166, Kai Cody shot 167, and Henry Homstad and Eli Larson each shot 173 in the event.
Vellek had Yankton’s best score on Tuesday, shooting a 72. Riley shot 75, Krajewski shot 79 and Cody shot 81 to complete the Bucks’ score.
Yankton hosts a five-team event on Friday at Fox Run. Start time is 10 a.m.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 296-279—575; 2, Pierre 299-282—581; 3, O'Gorman 307-289—596; 4, Watertown 315-282—597; T5, Brandon Valley 317-298—615; T5, Mitchell 321-294—615; 7, S.F. Lincoln 329-294—623; 8, Yankton 335-307—642; 9, Spearfish 343-314—657; 10, S.F. Jefferson 348-317—665; 11, Brookings 347-319—666; 12, R.C. Central 348-326—674; 13, Aberdeen Central 358-320—678; 14, R.C. Stevens 361-318—679; 15, S.F. Washington 369-345—714; 16, S.F. Roosevelt 375-342—717
TOP 15: 1, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 72-65—137; 2, Carter Peterson, Brandon Valley 71-69—140; 3, Luke Olson, Pierre 71-70—141; 4, Parker Schultz, Harrisburg 74-68—142; T5, Nick Bothun, Pierre 74-69—143; T5, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 75-68—143; 7, Taten Mauney, O'Gorman 68-76—144; 8, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 76-69—145; 9, Jake Olson, Watertown 77-69—146; 10, Charlie Swift, Harrisburg 74-73—147; T11, Parker Reede, Spearfish 77-71—148; T11, Brody Herrmann, S.F. Lincoln 78-70—148; T13, Mac Drake, O'Gorman 79-71—150; T13, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 72-78—150; 15, Liam Sarmiento, O'Gorman 80-71—151
YHS: T18, Easton Vellek 81-72—153; T26, Parker Riley 81-75—156; T52, Miles Krajewski 87-79—166; T55, Kai Cody 86-81—167; T66, Henry Homstad 88-85—173; T66, Eli Larson 87-86—173
