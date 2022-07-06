TYNDALL — Jace Toupal’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth lifted Tyndall to a 7-6 victory over Canova in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Canova led 6-4 after five innings, but Tyndall scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to force an extra inning.
Toupal finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Landon Smith went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Tyndall. Easton Mudder had two hits. Steven Neth, Landon Schmidt and Jackson Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Smith struck out five in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Mudder started, striking out four in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
Scotland-Menno 8, Corsica-Stickney 1
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno earned an 8-1 victory over Corsica-Stickney in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Parker Hochstein doubled and singled, and Logan Sayler had two hits and two RBI for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen posted a double and three RBI. Bryce Sattler, Brandon Souhrada, Landon Sayler and Erick Buechler each had a hit in the victory.
Keppen struck out five and Sattler struck out four, each in two innings of work, for Scotland-Menno.
Wagner 12, Canistota-Freeman 1
FREEMAN — Wagner scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to claim a 12-1 victory over Canistota-Freeman in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Five different players each had one hit for Canistota-Freeman: Rocky Ammann, Evan Scharberg, Lupe Castro-Felix, Jackson Donlan and Tate Sorensen.
Donlan took the loss in relief. Ammann started, striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.