The top five in all three classes of the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll remained unchanged this week.
O’Gorman (22-3), Sioux Falls Christian (26-5) and Warner (30-2) each retained the top spots, with all but SFC being unanimous selections. Dakota Valley (22-7) claimed one first place vote in Class A.
Also in Class A, Wagner (28-2) remained in third. Tripp-Delmont-Armour (22-4) received votes in Class B.
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 24, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
There will be one more week for the poll in the 2022 season, scheduled for Oct. 31.
1. O'Gorman (13) 22-3 65 1
2. S.F. Washington 21-4 48 2
4. S.F. Jefferson 20-5 26 4
5. S.F. Lincoln 17-9 11 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (14-4) 2
1. S.F. Christian (12) 26-5 64 1
2. Dakota Valley (1) 22-7 52 2
RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (25-3) 6
2. Chester Area 22-5 48 2
4. Northwestern 23-8 27 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 23-4 11 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (22-4) 2; Jones County (28-1) 1
