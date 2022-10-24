The top five in all three classes of the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll remained unchanged this week.

O’Gorman (22-3), Sioux Falls Christian (26-5) and Warner (30-2) each retained the top spots, with all but SFC being unanimous selections. Dakota Valley (22-7) claimed one first place vote in Class A.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.