SIOUX FALLS — If the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation holds its Outdoor Nationals track and field meet, it will be in Sioux Falls.
The NSAF made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
A final decision whether or not to hold the meet, scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2, will be made by June 15. That timeline does not allow for the meet to be held at North Carolina A&T State University, which will not open its campus until the end of August.
The decision to hold the meet will be based on several criteria, according to the NSAF release.
- Compliance with USATF sanctions and guidelines, which are intended to ensure the maximum safety and well-being of athletes, officials, and spectators.
- The advice and recommendations from our NSAF Medical Director, based on consultation with various government and private infectious disease experts, including those at the CDC.
- The ability of Sioux Falls to implement protocols required to ensure the health and safety of athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators.
