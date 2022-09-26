COLUMBIA, Mo. – The South Dakota women’s golf team completed the first of three rounds on Monday at the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, Missouri. The Coyotes sit in 13th place after the opening 18 holes with two rounds to go. Fifth-year senior Molly Fossen led USD with the lowest score in round one. 

Fossen shot three-over par in the opening round. She scored 11 pars and two birdies on the afternoon for a first-round score of 75. Fossen sits in a tie for 18th place after Monday’s round. 

