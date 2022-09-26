COLUMBIA, Mo. – The South Dakota women’s golf team completed the first of three rounds on Monday at the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, Missouri. The Coyotes sit in 13th place after the opening 18 holes with two rounds to go. Fifth-year senior Molly Fossen led USD with the lowest score in round one.
Fossen shot three-over par in the opening round. She scored 11 pars and two birdies on the afternoon for a first-round score of 75. Fossen sits in a tie for 18th place after Monday’s round.
Freshman Catie Nekola posted the second-best score for South Dakota in round one. She had the lowest score on the team after she made the turn with a one-over par score through nine. Nekola scored her lone birdie of the day on the par-four 17th hole, and she sits in a tie for 33rd place after a five-over par 77 in round one.
Junior Danica Badura and freshman Emma Henningsson both scored eight-over par 80’s in round one. Badura had three birdies on the day while Henningsson had two. Both birdied their final hole of the afternoon. Badura and Henningsson are tied for 61st place heading in to round two.
Junior Akari Hayashi completed round one with a nine-over par 81. She managed to birdie the final hole of the day on the par-five ninth hole. Hayashi enters the second round in a tie for 69th place.
The Coyotes will start on the back nine today (Tuesday) for round two. Hayashi will get the first tee time at 8:18 am followed by Henningsson at 8:27 am, Badura at 8:36 am, Nekola at 8:45 am, and Fossen at 8:54 am.
