GRAND FORKS, N.D.—South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven notched her sixth double-double of the season to pace the Coyotes in a 64-47 win at North Dakota inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Sunday.
South Dakota (12-5) wrapped up its eight-game conference road stretch on Sunday and moved to 8-2 in the Summit.
“Every game presents new challenges and our young ladies did a great job of playing with great awareness on the defensive end, especially early in the game!” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
Sjerven scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked three shots and stole the ball twice. It was her sixth double-double of the season and fifth 20-point game.
Joining Sjerven in double-figures was senior guard Chloe Lamb with 13 points and freshman guard Maddie Krull with 11. Lamb set a new career high for steals with six and added six rebounds to her stat line.
Sophomore forward Jeniah Ugofsky added seven points, three rebounds and three steals. Senior guard Liv Korngable finished with six points as her streak of 10-straight games in double-figures ended.
Sunday’s game was senior day for North Dakota (2-17, 2-11 Summit), who honored seniors Mikayla Reinke and Julia Fleecs ahead of their final game inside the Betty. No Fighting Hawk reached double-figures in the game with Jaclyn Jarnot and Juliet Gordon both tallying eight points.
A 16-4 second quarter put the game away for the Coyotes as UND never came within single-digits. It marked the fewest points in a quarter by an opponent this season as the Coyote defense forced nine turnovers and held UND to 2-of-13 from the field during the frame.
South Dakota scored 21 points off 21 Fighting Hawk turnovers in the contest.
The Coyotes shot 47.1 percent (24-of-51) from the field. North Dakota made just 32.1 percent (18-of-56) from the floor, but pulled down 16 offensive rebounds for 10 second-chance points.
The Coyotes are 37-0 under Plitzuweit when holding opponents under 50 points in a game.
South Dakota returns home to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for the first time in 48 days on Saturday. The Coyotes are scheduled to host Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Saturday followed by a noon tip on Sunday.
SOUTH DAKOTA (12-5)
Jeniah Ugofsky 2-4 2-4 7, Hannah Sjerven 11-16 2-3 24, Liv Korngable 3-5 0-0 6, Chloe Lamb 5-11 2-2 13, Maddie Krull 3-11 5-6 11, Morgan Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Mazurek 0-1 0-0 0, Claudia Kunzer 0-0 3-4 3, Alexi Hempe 0-3 0-0 0, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Allison Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Aspen Williston 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-51 14-19 64.
NORTH DAKOTA (2-17)
Jaclyn Jarnot 3-13 0-0 8, Megan Zander 2-7 0-0 5, Julia Fleecs 1-7 2-6 4, Olivia Lane 2-3 0-0 4, Mikayla Reinke 1-4 0-0 2, Melissa Leet 3-6 0-0 6, Maggie Manson 0-2 0-0 0, Claire Orth 2-6 0-0 5, Juliet Gordon 3-5 0-0 8, Kacie Borowicz 1-3 2-2 5, Rachel Garvey 0-0 0-0 0, Erika Lane 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-56 4-8 47.
SOUTH DAKOTA 16 16 11 21 — 64
NORTH DAKOTA 11 4 16 16 — 47
Three-Pointers: ND 7-22 (Jarnott 2-6, Gordon 2-3, Zander 1-3, Orth 1-2, Borowicz 1-1, Fleecs 0-2, Reinke 0-2, Leet 0-1, Manson 0-2), USD 2-12 (Ugofsky 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Korngable 0-2, Krull 0-3, Hempe 0-2). Rebounds: ND 37 (Jarnot 7), USD 30 (Sjerven 10). Personal Fouls: ND 14, SD 12. Fouled Out: None. Assists: SD 10 (Krull 3), ND 9 (Reinke 3). Turnovers: ND 21, SD 14. Steals: SD 12 (Lamb 6), ND 8 (three with 2). Blocked Shots: SD 4 (Sjerven 3), ND 2. Attendance: 650.
