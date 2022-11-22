While the Mount Marty women’s basketball team attained a goal they had set for their Tuesday night contest with highly-ranked Dakota Wesleyan, they lost the game, 59-39, in Cimpl Arena.
DWU, ranked seventh in the NAIA polls, opened the first half grabbing a 5-0 lead. Then the game went into a back and forth affair. MMU cut the gap to 6-4 at the 5:13 mark when Aubrey Twedt slipped inside for a layup.
The Tigers utilized the height advantage that 6’4 center, Jada Campbell, provided in the paint. The senior scored eight in the first period and followed that with six more in the second. When she dropped a shot in from a couple feet away, the Tigers had pushed their lead to 16-7.
A pair of MMU buckets, a trey from Eve Millar and a layup by Alana Bergland, cut the DWU lead to 16-12. But the Tigers outscored the Mount 5-4 down the stretch to widen the gap to 24-14 by halftime.
The Lancers were not only battling Campbell’s height, but they were unable to find the bottom of the hoop, shooting a frosty 18.5 percent (5 of 27) from the field in those first 20 minutes of play. DWU hadn’t shot much better, hitting only 31 percent in the first half.
“I thought our defense was excellent, especially in the first half,” said MMU head coach Allan Bertram. “We set our defensive goal to stop their leading scorer, Matti Reiner, and we accomplished that.” Reiner, who came into the game averaging 18 points per game, was held to no field goals and two free throws for only two points.
“However, we didn’t expect Campbell to go off for 30, which kind of offset what we did with Reiner,” Betram added. “When you have a 6’4 girl, who can really post up like she does, move out and hit 17-footers, that’s hard to defend.”
“I told the girls after the game they should be really proud of their defensive effort,” Bertram noted. “We held DWU to their lowest team score this season and a lot of that was because of our defensive effort. I told the girls when you do that, it’s something to be proud of.”
In the second half, DWU showed why they are among the nation’s best squads. The Tigers hopped on Campbell’s shoulders, outscoring the Mount 15-4 in the opening five minutes of the second half. In that run, which pushed their lead to 40-19, Campbell scored six of her 14 third quarter points. By the time the game entered the fourth stanza, DWU held a 48-23 lead.
The Lancers flashed their never-say-die attitude as they outpointed DWU 16-11 to cut the final margin to 59-39.
“Tonight we struggled to shoot the basketball,” Bertram noted. “We missed so many shots; shots that would have kept us in the game. But give the girls credit, they never gave up.”
Mount Marty was led in scoring by Eve Millar, who had 13. The rest of the scorers were Kaity Hove 2, Macy Kempf 5, Kyra Griese 5, Kaela Martinez 2, Bergland 2, Jaiden Hart 3, Twedt 4, and Hanna Muth 3. Millar added 10 rebounds; Kempf added 4. Bergland recorded 2 steals and Twedt had 2 blocks.
The Lancers shot 12 of 51 from the field (23.5%). DWU outrebounded the Mount 43-33, and shot 36.5% from the field.
Mount Marty fell to 04 in the GPAC and 2-6 overall. DWU is 3-1 in the GPAC and 5-1 overall. Mount Marty will be back on the home court on Nov. 30 against Midland with game time at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.