STURGIS — For Yankton head track and field coach Luke Youmans, there are a couple of “scripts” to how the opening day of the South Dakota State Class AA Track And Field Championships would go.
There was the “realistic” version, where seedings had the Bucks scoring a few points on Friday’s opening day in Sturgis.
Then there was the “perfect” version, where a few Bucks performed above their seeds and Yankton scored a few more points.
Friday didn’t just follow the “perfect” script, it exceeded it.
Yankton took home hardware in a number of events in which it was not seeded to score 20 points and rank sixth after the opening day of competition.
“This is so far ahead of what my expectations of a ‘perfect’ day for us was,” Youmans said. “It was definitely one of the funnest days I’ve had at a state meet.”
The big day for the Bucks was not built on others’ failures, but on a number of season and career bests.
“It’s not that we snuck out places because everybody dropped the ball,” Youmans said. “We had some huge spots were everybody put up PR’s. It was awesome to see everyone come together at the end of the season.”
The “better than perfect” day started in the boys’ discus, where Carson Haak (151-2) finished fifth and Bodie Rutledge (149-7) finished eighth. The two entered the meet seeded 22nd and 15th.
According to Haak, it was a matter of the duo doing in a meet what they’d done all season in practice.
“We’ve been throwing better all year in practice,” he said. “Today we popped one.”
The two hope to continue that momentum into today’s (Saturday) shot put, where Haak is seeded fifth and Rutledge 15th.
“We both know we have more than we’ve shown,” Haak said. “We just have to be better competitors.”
For Rutledge, the key will be — as he did on Friday — focusing on the fundamentals.
“I just need to make sure my form’s down,” he said.
As the Yankton juniors were scoring points in the discus, their teammates on the track scored an eighth place finish in the 3200 relay. The foursome of Carson Conway, Will Pavlish, Nate Schoenfelder and Zach Fedde finished in 8:33.14, winning the “slow” heat and securing hardware.
“I told them you never know what happens,” Youmans said of the boys’ 3200 relay. “It was awesome to start the day like that.
“And once it got started, it kept rolling.”
Sophomore Cody Oswald kept the Bucks rolling, running a half-second personal best in the 110-hurldes to finish third in 14.95. He was the only underclassman to break into the top four.
“It felt amazing,” Oswald said of the race. “Obviously I had a lot of adrenaline because it was state. It was nice to see all that hard work this year pay off.”
In the boys’ 3200, Fedde ran with the lead pack then entire race, then locked into third place as the pack spread out. His time of 9:49.16 was a 15-second personal best.
“I wasn’t thinking about even picking off as many people as I did,” he said after the race. “I just wanted to go out and it worked out.”
Even some of the Bucks who did not medal moved up in the rankings. Gavin Haselhorst, who entered the triple jump ranked 24th, finished 15th with a mark of 39-8 ½.
Also for the Bucks, the foursome of Gavin Fortner, Rugby Ryken, Jaden Supurgeci and Braylen Bietz finished 14th in the 800 relay (1:33.25).
The Yankton girls, whose strongest events are today, scored 11 points opening day. The Gazelles boasted plenty of highlights as well, led by a runner-up finish in the 3200 relay.
The foursome of Annika Gordon, Thea Chance, Shae Rumsey and Sydnee Serck finished in 9:27.23, just 2.7 seconds behind O’Gorman. Earlier this season, the Knights had posted the sixth-fastest time in state history, and one of the top times in the nation in 2021.
“They were 17 seconds ahead of us at Howard Wood (Dakota Relays),” Youmans said. “All of our girls PR’d. We took nine seconds off our previous best time of the season.”
Sophomore Tierney Faulk posted a career-best mark of 35-11 ½ to place sixth in the triple jump. What makes the accomplishment even more special is that Faulk didn’t begin to train for the triple jump until midway through the season.
“Coach spotted something that he thought I could do well,” she said. “He knew what would help me improve.”
Also for the Gazelles on Friday:
— Ella Mulder (102-9) finished 12th in the discus. She entered the meet ranked 22nd.
— Keira Christ (17.13) finished 20th and Hope Lesher (22.80) finished 23rd in the 100-meter hurdle prelims.
— Thea Chance (12:45.32) finished 23rd in the 3200.
The meet concludes today, with the first event set for 9 a.m. Mountain (10 a.m. Central). The entire Class AA competition will be held in Sturgis.
