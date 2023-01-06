The Yankton Gazelles showed strides defensively, but their offense struggled in a 45-27 loss to the Mitchell Kernels at Yankton High School Friday.
Mitchell improved to 2-1, while Yankton fell to 0-5.
Macy Drotzmann led Yankton with 13 points. Drotzmann was able to be effective inside the paint.
“Macy battled tough down in the interior part of the lane,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “We found her. That’s something that we haven’t done consistently throughout the start of the season.”
The defenses took over early in the game as Yankton led 2-0 until the 3:09 mark of the first quarter. Defense was the theme of the game, as the teams were tied at 11 with 1:30 remaining in the second quarter.
“We weren’t getting points on the board, but we were consistently getting opportunities to build a lead for ourselves,” Krier said. “We saw that from our kids against Brookings in the first quarter. We saw that again tonight. The difference was we were able to kind of hold off those three-, four- or five-minute runs where we turned it into a snowball fight. We had some of that a little bit tonight but we were able to slow that down and limit what Mitchell was able to do.”
Mitchell took control of the game in the last 1:30 of the first half. A Lauren Van Overschelde 3-pointer put the Kernels up 14-11 and Sawyer Stoebner added two baskets to give the Kernels an 18-11 lead in the matter of just a minute. From there, Mitchell took control of the contest.
Stoebner showed off her athletic ability throughout the contest. Still, the Gazelles’ Cameron Koletzky frustrated her throughout the match which helped Yankton stay in the contest.
“Cameron really frustrated her and got in position to defend her,” Krier said. “The rest of our kids did a good job with help defense. We had a lot of kids who stepped up and did some good things.”
Koletzky registered 10 points for the Gazelles.
The defense did its job for Yankton in the contest, forcing Mitchell into tough shots throughout the contest.
“It provided all the energy for us,” Krier said. “We were able to continually get stops, string that together with defensive rebounds and then go to the offensive end and get a good look.”
Still, the offense lagged behind the effort the Gazelles gave defensively to be within 10 points (31-21) at the end of the third quarter. Krier admitted that things on that end of the court are still in the early stages of development.
“We need to have time in practice where we can drill things, break it down and create habits to get our kids to understand what their options are,” he said. “Right now, there are times out on the floor where you can tell that we don’t know what we’re supposed to be looking at, let alone be able to make the correct read and make the right play.
“We have good kids. That’s the easiest part about the job that we’re doing. At the end of the day, they’re great young adults and they need to improve on their basketball skills. And at the end of the day, that’s not probably the most important part of the thing that they’re doing in this building, but it’s a part that we’re trying to learn some lessons from. We’re trying to help them through that process.”
Krier stressed the importance of taking care of the basketball as the Gazelles host Watertown Thursday. Tip off time between the Gazelles and Arrows is set for 7 p.m. at Yankton High School.
Mitchell won the lone sub-varsity game 45-27. For Yankton, Josslyn Elwood scored 10 points and Eden Wolfgram had nine points and seven rebounds to lead the way. Adilyn Schelhaas added five points and four rebounds.
