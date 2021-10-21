VERMILLION — Jeremy Crow and Mehki Sheffield combined for 257 yards and four scores as Vermillion rolled past Dakota Valley 34-6 in the football regular season finale for both teams.
Vermillion, 6-3, is the third seed in the Class 11A playoffs and will host Tri-Valley on Oct. 28.
Crow rushed for 131 yards and three scores for the Tanagers, who will go into the post-season with a 6-3 record. Sheffield rushed for 126 yards and a score in the victory.
Lake Kistner rushed for 49 yards for Dakota Valley, which finished 1-8. Jaxon Hennies caught a 5-yard pass from Ethan Anema for the Panthers’ score.
Zoan Robinson blocked a punt and recovered it in the endzone for the Tanager defense.
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-8) 0 0 0 6 — 6
VERMILLION (6-3) 7 13 7 7 — 34
