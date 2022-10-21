VERMILLION — South Dakota sophomore cornerback Myles Harden is one of 21 players added to the FCS Buck Buchanan Award Watch List, which Stats Perform presents to the FCS national defensive player of the year.
No FCS player in the country has forced more turnovers this season than Harden, who has three interceptions and forced four fumbles, three of which the Coyotes have recovered. Harden leads the nation in forced fumbles and only seven players have more interceptions.
Harden hails from Miami Gardens, Florida. He led FCS in passes defended per game during the 2021 spring season. He broke his leg halfway through the 2021 fall campaign which ended his season. He has returned to start all six games this year and is the Coyotes’ third-leading tackler behind linebackers Stephen Hillis and Brock Mogensen. Harden currently ranks 10th nationally in passes defended.
The 21 newcomers join 35 other FCS players who were named to the Watch List released before the season started. More players could be added as the season progresses, but eventually the list will be whittled down to 25 finalists who will be voted upon by a 50-member, national media panel in late November. The winner will be announced Jan. 7 on the eve of the FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas.
