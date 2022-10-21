VERMILLION — South Dakota sophomore cornerback Myles Harden is one of 21 players added to the FCS Buck Buchanan Award Watch List, which Stats Perform presents to the FCS national defensive player of the year.

No FCS player in the country has forced more turnovers this season than Harden, who has three interceptions and forced four fumbles, three of which the Coyotes have recovered. Harden leads the nation in forced fumbles and only seven players have more interceptions.

