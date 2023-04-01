VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes defense is in its early stages of development for the 2023 season, but is showing promise through one week of spring practices.
“Through these first few practices, you can tell that there's a lot more energy with us,” Coyotes 2022 team captain Brock Mogensen said.
The group returns a big chunk of its 2022 production, including Mogensen and Stephen Hillis at the linebacker position, as well most of a secondary that includes Dennis Shorter and second-team all-MVFC cornerback Myles Harden.
Even if players such as Mogensen and Hillis are not practicing during the spring, they are getting mental reps from a coaching standpoint, helping younger players develop.
“They understand our defense pretty well,” said Coyotes defensive coordinator Travis Johansen. “They still have their own work to do but they're developing in a different way off the field.
“They are taking a little different role. It helps our young guys because they're so involved in their work.”
Johansen is excited about the reps the group of Mackenson Owens, Cannon Blauser, Matt Medill and Cade Parker are getting at the linebacker position.
“We have a number of guys that are out for the spring, which gives a lot of players the ability to develop a little more and get way more reps than they probably normally would have in a spring,” Johansen said.
Having limited players available has given Johansen and his staff a chance to experiment with playing different players, such as defensive lineman Brendan Webb, at linebacker.
“We’re excited about him and what he's going to be able to do,” Johansen said. “He’s physical in the run game. Once he gets off the ball and does some of that, we'll see how his linebacker aptitude is but he's going to be really good for us.”
Johansen likes how the secondary gave the defense momentum at various points throughout the season. Harden had six forced turnovers in the first four games in 2022, which did not come as a surprise to Shorter.
“I wasn’t shocked because I knew what (Myles) could do and what he’s capable of,” Shorter said.
Shorter said building trust among the group and the coaches is important to the team’s success.
“We’ve got each other’s back,” he said. “If we mess up, we'd all back each other up. We all make our mistakes and fix them. We get a lot better every day.”
Shorter mentioned that with the players returning, the connection between the group “should be even faster” this season.
Mogensen mentioned how impressed he was with the job Hillis, who was fourth in the nation with 115 tackles in 2022, did leading the defense alongside the sixth-year linebacker.
“(Stephen) was flying to the ball,” Mogensen said. “He seemed to know where the ball is going every time. He was a big impact player making PBU’s, tackles for loss and sacks. He became a great leader on the defense. He’s awesome to play next to as well.”
Mogensen mentioned the trust given to him by his teammates and coaches helps both on and off the field, and the coaches want to set the players up for success in life.
“Knowing that we're not just athletes here, we have a future and we're going to be husbands or whatever our calling may be,” he said. “(The coaches help us) prepare for that and the real world.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.