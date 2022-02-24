Earlier this year, Todd Schlimgen got a sign that it was time for a change. Thursday, that change was made official.
Schlimgen, who served as head women’s basketball coach at Mount Marty for the past four seasons and has been with the program for 13 seasons, resigned on Thursday.
Schlimgen will remain at MMU, continuing in the role of head women’s golf coach while beginning a new position as director of Career Services and student support advisor.
“I appreciated that he has decided to continue to coach golf. He has done an excellent job with that program,” said Mount Marty interim athletic director Andy Bernatow. “Having had the opportunity to work side by side with him, I appreciate that the opportunity will continue. He has the ability to help, to mentor other coaches.”
He will continue to oversee the women’s basketball program until his replacement is hired.
“He can help navigate the transition, and that will be beneficial for the program,” Bernatow said. “I’m pleased that he is willing to do that.”
The “sign” for Schlimgen came as he was on the road.
“Lyle took his first steps while I was in a hotel room in Jamestown, North Dakota,” Schlimgen said, referring to his son. “It put things in perspective. I wanted to do better for my family.”
Schlimgen’s Lancer squads posted a 33-79 record in his four seasons, including 18-70 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. MMU struggled this season, going 2-27 overall, 1-21 in the GPAC.
Though the team struggled on the floor, the Lancers excelled in the classroom. During his four seasons as head coach, Mount Marty has had 27 Pflieger-Olson Award winners, seven All-Conference performers, and 19 NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
“I’ve gotten to see kids leave here as adults,” Schlimgen said. “The amount of high-quality people that have come through the program is something I am really proud of.
Prior to taking the helm of the program, Schlimgen served as an assistant to his father, Tom Schlimgen. During that time, the Lancers made two NAIA Division II Tournament appearances, including a run to the national semifinals in 2016. The Lancers also made six GPAC Tournament appearances during that time.
Those squads piled up the honors, including five NAIA All Americans, 21 All GPAC Performers and 31 Daktronics Scholar-Athletes. While Schlimgen was on the staff, MMU placed in the top 10 in the nation for grade point average seven times while having the top spot three different times.
“Academically, our women’s program has been one of the flagships of the NAIA,” Bernatow said. “Those girls have graduated and gone on to great professional careers. The academic experience, the achievement has been at a high level, and that is something we want to maintain.”
Schlimgen is happy that he will have the opportunity to continue coaching. The Lancers finished the fall half of the GPAC Tournament in sixth place.
“That’s a nice piece of it. I still get to be part of the athletic department and the coaching staff,” he said. “We have a really good women’s golf team, and I’m excited to focus a little more on them.”
Schlimgen is also excited to “learn a new position,” with his new academic role.
“I’m excited to help students in a different role, help them prepare for the real world,” he said. “I’ll be helping them find the right fit to be successful in the future.”
And, despite the team’s recent record, Schlimgen is excited for the future of Lancer women’s basketball.
“They will have great things in their future,” he said. “We’re disappointed in the win-loss record, but we know that they have a great future ahead.”
Prior to arriving at Mount Marty, Schlimgen taught and coached at the high school level, with stops at Sisseton, Colman-Egan and Harrisburg, having success in each role.
MMU will begin a national search for Schlimgen’s replacement immediately.
