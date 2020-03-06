After a 3-5 start to the year, the Yankton Gazelles finished the season winning 11 of their last 12 games to claim the No. 5 seed in the Class AA girls SoDak16.
The Gazelles (15-6) hosted No. 12 Rapid City Central (8-13) in their SoDak 16 game and prevailed 44-26 to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.
“Excited is an understatement,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “Excited and proud are two words that don’t give enough justice to how I feel about our group right now.”
The Gazelles had to overcome jitters early on, as they fell behind 8-2 in the first five and a half minutes. The Gazelles first basket didn’t come until the 4:22 mark in the first quarter.
“Early on I was a little worried, but we do what we do best and we came out and outplayed them,” senior Madison Wuebben said. “We played our best defense and the score shows that.”
Yankton finished the opening quarter on a 9-0 run to hold an 11-8 advantage going into the second. By the time halftime arrived, the run became 22-3 and the Gazelles sat comfortably up 24-11.
“We got defensive stops, that was the biggest thing,” Krier said. “We got ourselves in better post defense position. We got side to sdie on the post players, and we got some good backside help. We put some pressure on them, made them try to make some plays, and they had some turnovers that we were able to turn into some offense.”
The Cobblers opened the third quarter with two baskets to make it a nine point game. Senior Sadie Fedders answered with a three-pointer and a two-point basket of her own. Yankton grew the 13 points halftime lead to 17 by the end of the quarter.
The Cobbers came out for the fourth quarter with a sense of urgency, and made it a 37-25 game with 4:10 to play. From there on neither side made a field goal, but Yankton went on a 7-1 run from the free throw line to grow the lead back out and win 44-26.
Wuebben and Fedders led the Gazelle offense with 11 and 10 points respectively. Sophomore Ellie Karolevitz added seven points and Senior Payton Wolfgram six points and six rebounds.
“I can’t say enough about our senior group,” Krier said. “This has been over a year long process, and they’ve really bought into making sure that tonight, we didn’t have the same feeling that we had last year in Rapid City.”
Jordon Heckert led the Cobblers with 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Gazelles advance to the State tournament in the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls March 19-21. The Gazelles take on Harrisburg Thursday, March 19 at 5 p.m.
“It feels really great,” Fedders said. “I think we’re coming in pretty confident but I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now.”
RAPID CITY CENTRAL (8-13)
Adison Young 1-4 0-0 2, Emma Avery 2-6 0-1 4, Morgan Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Jordon Heckert 4-11 2-4 11, McKadyn Chasing Hawk 1-3 0-0 2, Kenya Merrival 1-3 0-0 2, Josie Hill 2-3 1-2 5, Julie Valandra 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 11-33 2-3 26.
YANKTON (15-6)
Ellie Karolevitz 3-4 1-4 7, Payton Wolfgram 2-3 1-2 6, Kelsey Oswald 1-6 1-4 3, Madison Wuebben 3-9 4-6 11, Sadie Fedders 3-7 2-4 10, Morgan Stahl 1-7 2-5 4, Jordynn Salvatori 1-2 0-0 3. TOTALS: 14-38 11-25 44.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 8 3 5 10 -26
YANKTON 11 13 9 11 -44
Three-Pointers: YHS 5-13 (Fedders 2-4, Salvatori 1-1, Wolfgram 1-2, Wuebben 1-3, Karolevitz 0-1, Oswald 0-1, Strahl 0-1), RCC 1-14 (Heckert 1-7, Chasing Hawk 0-2, Merrival 0-2, Valandra 0-1, Sullivan 0-1). Rebounds: YHS 26 (Wolfgram 6), RCC 23 (Heckert 7). Personal Fouls: RCC 19, YHS 10. Fouled Out: Heckert. Turnovers: RCC 19, YHS 10. Assists: YHS 4 (Wolfgram 1, Oswald 1, Wuebben 1, Fedders 1), RCC 0. Steals: YHS 10 (Karolevitz 2, Wolfgram 2, Oswald 2, Wuebben 2), RCC 5 (Heckert 2). Blocked Shots: RCC 3 (Hill 2), YHS 0.
