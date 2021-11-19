RAPID CITY — Hill City outlasted Parkston 25-14, 15-25, 25-18, 25-12 in Class A consolation semifinal action at the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament, Friday in Rapid City.
Marie Peckosh posted 10 kills and nine digs, and Karsen Kirsch had eight kills, three ace serves and 13 digs for Hill City. Abby Siemonsma had 22 assists, three ace serves and 13 digs. Anna Dean also had 13 digs. Maggie Taylor had seven blocks and Whitney Edwards added four blocks and three ace serves in the victory.
For Parkston, Brielle Bruening led the way with 11 kills and four blocks. Faith Oakley posted 25 assists and 13 digs. Baylee Schoenfelder had two ace serves. Kiauna Hargens posted 20 digs, Mya Nuebel had 12 digs and Allison Ziebart added 10 digs for the Trojans.
Hill City will face Elkton-Lake Benton in the fifth place game, Saturday at 11:45 a.m. Central time. Parkston will play Hamlin for seventh at 10 a.m.
