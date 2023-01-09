TYNDALL — Winner outscored Bon Homme 44-10 in the second half to claim a 75-26 victory over the Cavaliers in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
For Winner, Shawn Hammerbeck led the way with 22 points. Chaz Blotzky scored 14 points and Aiden Barfuss added 10 points in the victory.
