Mount Marty athletes claimed three of the top four spots in the women’s pentathlon at the Mount Marty Open, Friday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
MMU’s Ashinee George won the event, scoring 2,854 points. Maddison Doren (2,813) was second, followed by Midland’s Madyson Ray (2,624) and MMU’s Andrea Sucha (2,576).
