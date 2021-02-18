CROFTON, Neb. — Paced by Lacey Sprakel’s double-double and a dominating first half, the Crofton Lady Warriors throttled North Central 56-24 in Thursday night’s Sub-District C2-5 girls’ basketball final in Crofton, Nebraska.
Sprakel scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Crofton (22-3), which led 25-4 at halftime. Alexis Folkers added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Ella Wragge had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Kaley Einrem added six points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals.
North Central got nine points from Brielle Bussinger.
Crofton advances to a district final on Feb. 26.
NORTH CENTRAL 4 0 17 3 — 24
CROFTON (22-3) 12 13 11 20 — 56
Regular Season
Vermillion 55, Irene-Wakonda 53
IRENE — The Vermillion Tanagers put four players in double figures in a narrow 55-53 girls’ basketball victory over Irene-Wakonda on Thursday in Irene.
Kasey Hanson led Vermillion (12-8) with 18 points, while Brooke Jensen had 12 points, Shandie Ludwig scored 11 points and Lexi Plitzuweit added 10 points.
For Irene-Wakonda (8-11), Nora O’Malley recorded 18 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Emma Marshall had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. McKenna Mohr tallied seven points, while Katie Knodel had six points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Irene-Wakonda will host Centerville tonight (Friday) in Irene.
VERMILLION (12-8) 17 9 12 17 — 55
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-11) 7 15 14 17 — 53
Scotland 45, Canistota 32
CANISTOTA — The Scotland Lady Highlanders closed the regular season with a 45-35 victory over Canistota in South Dakota girls’ basketball action Thursday in Canistota.
Delanie VanDriel led Scotland (15-5) with 17 points, while Makayla Friederich had nine points and eight rebounds. Grace Fryda finished with seven points and five rebounds, and Jenna Vitek added seven points. Audrey Sayler pulled down seven rebounds.
Canistota (5-14) got 11 points and six rebounds from Alexia Tieszen, and eight points from Natalie Becker.
Scotland will begin Region 5B Tournament action next week.
SCOTLAND (15-5) 13 6 12 14 — 45
CANISTOTA (5-14) 2 9 11 10 — 32
Freeman 70, Gayville-Volin 47
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers ended the first half strong with a 12 point lead over Gayville-Volin and cruised to a 70-47 girls’ basketball win on Thursday in Freeman.
Sophomore Kate Miller led the Flyers (5-14) with 21 points. Miller also came in strong with 17 rebounds. Coming in second with leading points was Rijjy Peterson.
For the Gayville-Volin Raiders (5-14), Junior Guard Molly Larson came through with 22 points for the team and four assists. Larson eclipsed 1,000 points in her career. Another leader in points was sophomore Emily Nowak scoring 12 points and another two rebounds.
Gayville-Volin hosts Bon Homme today (Friday), and Freeman will start Region 5B tournaments next week.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-14) 11 16 8 12 — 47
FREEMAN (5-14) 22 17 15 16 — 70
Howard 65, Viborg-Hurley 55
VIBORG — Howard out-scored Viborg-Hurley 24-11 in the fourth quarter to capture a 65-55 girls’ basketball victory Thursday night in Howard.
Kenedy Koepsell scored 17 points to lead Howard (12-7), while Kate Connor had 14 points and Canyon Kidd added 12 points.
Viborg-Hurley (15-4), the leader in Region 5B, got 25 points and four rebounds from Sydney Voss. NeVaeh Ronke added nine points, while Coral Mason had five points, eight rebounds and four assists. Denae Mach recorded five points and four assists, and Estelle Lee scored six points.
HOWARD (12-7) 15 16 10 24 — 65
VIBORG-HURLEY (15-4) 6 18 20 11 — 55
Centerville 55, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 14
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes tore up the court on Thursday against Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in a 55-14 victory in Centerville.
Senior Haley Meyer scored 21 points for the Tornadoes (8-11). Ellie Hunter and Meyer tied for leading rebounder with eight rebounds each.
No stats were reported for Oldham-Ramona-Rutland.
Centerville travels to Irene-Wakonda today (Friday). Oldham-Ramona-Rutland will begin Region 4B tournaments.
Parkston 54, MVP 42
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans charged their way to a victory over Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 54-42 on Thursday in Parkston.
Allison Ziebart led the Trojans (14-6) with 24 points and three assists. Sophomore Emma Yost, came in the second lead with 14 points and two more assists.
Freshman Emily Fox, for the Mt. Vernon-Plankinton Titans (13-7), led with 11 points. Junior Forward, Maria Baker close behind with 10 points.
Both teams will be moving on to Region 5A tournaments.
MT. VERNON-PLANKINTON (13-7) 9 10 11 12 — 42
PARKSTON (14-6) 17 11 17 9 — 54
Ethan 61, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 36
MITCHELL — Ethan out-scored Tripp-Delmont-Armour 34-15 in the second half on the way to a 61-36 rout on Thursday night in Mitchell.
Ethan (17-3) got 19 points from Ava Lingemann, 15 points from Cameron Logan and 14 points from Hannah Bartscher.
For TDA (12-7), Megan Reiner scored 14 points, Hannah Stremick recorded five points, four rebounds and six steals, and Ashlee Gerber scored nine points.
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (12-7) 15 7 6 9 — 36
ETHAN (17-3) 10 17 19 15 — 61
Tea Area 70, Parker 40
PARKER — The Tea Area Lady Titans made huge strides from their four point lead at halftime to win 70-40 over the Parker Pheasants on Thursday in Parker.
Olivia Ritter for the Lady Titans (13-7) scored 21 points with five total assists. Freshman Katie Vasecka close behind with a total of 20 points.
For Parker (3-15), Alexis Even and Cierra Mohr tied for leading scorers with nine points each. Junior Guard, Alexis Even also had four assists.
Tea Area will host Elk Point-Jefferson today (Friday). Parker will be moving on to the Region 5A Tournaments.
TEA AREA (13-7) 14 15 20 21 — 70
PARKER (3-15) 10 11 9 10 — 40
Hanson 55, Chamberlain 50
ALEXANDRIA — Mekiah Campbell’s double-double and Annalyse Weber’s near triple-double helped Hanson edge Chamberlain 55-50 in girls’ basketball action Thursday in Alexandria.
Campbell finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Weber had 17 points, six assists and six steals. Shelby Hernandez added 10 points for Hanson (16-3) and Karlie Goergen grabbed six rebounds.
Chamberlain (10-10) got 14 points and eight rebounds from Mya Knippling, and 12 points and five steals from Emma Powers.
CHAMBERLAIN (10-10) 5 17 7 21 — 50
HANSON (16-3) 14 11 16 14 — 55
Tri-Valley 57, Lennox 38
COLTON — The Tri-Valley Mustangs raced their way to a 57-38 win Thursday in Colton.
Junior, Paige Jewett scored 15 points for the Tri-Valley Mustangs (10-9). Kaitlyn Mohnen and Tabor Teel tied for second leading scorer with 11 points each.
For the Orioles (8-12), Senior Mara Hinker scored 17 leading points for Lennox.
Tri-Valley will host Beresford today (Friday). Lennox will be moving on to the Region 4A tournaments.
LENNOX (8-12) 8 14 9 7 — 38
TRI-VALLEY (10-9) 16 8 16 17 — 57
Washington 64, Brandon Valley 44
BRANDON — Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Sydni Schetnan both scored 20 points as Sioux Falls Washington ran past Brandon Valley 64-44 in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Thursday in Brandon.
Brielle Biteler added 10 points for Washington (12-2), which put together a 16-3 edge in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Valley (12-5) got 15 points from India Bradfield, and 10 points each from Emma Jarovski and Hilary Behrens.
WASHINGTON (12-2) 14 14 20 16 — 64
BRANDON VALLEY (12-5) 15 11 15 3 — 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.