RACING
WAGNER SPEEDWAY
July 17 Results
B MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 1-Camden Myers[4]; 2. 27-Tyler Myers[5]; 3. 54K-Kyle Pecena[7]; 4. 88-Wade Wright[3]; 5. 6K-Logan Kafka[2]; 6. 11-Raymond Bigge[1]; 7. 81-Tanner James[8]; 8. (DNF) 6-Matt Esterling[6]
Heat 1: 1. 88-Wade Wright[2]; 2. 6K-Logan Kafka[1]; 3. 27-Tyler Myers[7]; 4. 11-Raymond Bigge[4]; 5. 1-Camden Myers[8]; 6. 6-Matt Esterling[5]; 7. 54K-Kyle Pecena[6]; 8. 81-Tanner James[3]
DIRT LATE MODELS
A Feature 1: 1. 3-Doug Tomka[3]; 2. 8-Lane Brenden[4]; 3. 1V-Gale Vogt[6]; 4. 83-Mike Babcock[1]; 5. 11-Brad Vogt[5]; 6. 88-Justin Havranek[7]; 7. 21X-Jared Hoerle[2]; 8. 9-Jared Jelsma[8]
Heat 1: 1. 21X-Jared Hoerle[3]; 2. 3-Doug Tomka[4]; 3. 11-Brad Vogt[2]; 4. 88-Justin Havranek[1]
Heat 2: 1. 83-Mike Babcock[2]; 2. 8-Lane Brenden[4]; 3. 1V-Gale Vogt[3]; 4. 9-Jared Jelsma[1]
HOBBY STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 7-Joey Jaton[8]; 2. 99-Tori Wendell[6]; 3. 48-Brenden Rassel[7]; 4. 31K-Nate Desive[11]; 5. 22X-Dustin Jackson[9]; 6. 3C-Cassy Cooper[2]; 7. 1-Reese Powers[3]; 8. 77R-Derik Rolston[4]; 9. 55M-Mike Hanson[12]; 10. 12S-Kyle Shutt[14]; 11. 24-Jordan Vosika[5]; 12. 20-Bill Soles[1]; 13. 16J-Joe Namminga[10]; 14. 3-Kevin Vasek[15]; 15. 34-David Petrik[17]; 16. 2-Alex Hollmann[13]; 17. (DNF) 40-Lowell Janssen[16]
Heat 1: 1. 24-Jordan Vosika[4]; 2. 20-Bill Soles[1]; 3. 48-Brenden Rassel[2]; 4. 55M-Mike Hanson[5]; 5. 2-Alex Hollmann[6]; 6. 40-Lowell Janssen[3]
Heat 2: 1. 1-Reese Powers[1]; 2. 7-Joey Jaton[3]; 3. 77R-Derik Rolston[2]; 4. 31K-Nate Desive[6]; 5. 12S-Kyle Shutt[5]; 6. 34-David Petrik[4]
Heat 3: 1. 99-Tori Wendell[3]; 2. 3C-Cassy Cooper[1]; 3. 22X-Dustin Jackson[4]; 4. 16J-Joe Namminga[2]; 5. 3-Kevin Vasek[5]
STREET STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 51-Billy Prouty[1]; 2. 21-Ron Howe[3]; 3. 83X-Brylee Gough[4]; 4. 29Z-Mike Cheney[6]; 5. 55-John Hoing[5]; 6. 24M-Cody Martin[10]; 7. 24-Darwin Iedema[2]; 8. 74-Daniel Tingle[9]; 9. (DNF) 47-Brandon Tingle[8]; 10. (DNF) 44-Kipp DeGroot[7]
Heat 1: 1. 21-Ron Howe[2]; 2. 29Z-Mike Cheney[1]; 3. 44-Kipp DeGroot[4]; 4. 83X-Brylee Gough[3]; 5. 24M-Cody Martin[5]
Heat 2: 1. 51-Billy Prouty[1]; 2. 55-John Hoing[3]; 3. 24-Darwin Iedema[2]; 4. 47-Brandon Tingle[4]; 5. 74-Daniel Tingle[5]
SPORT MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 33J-Josh Pfeifer[5]; 2. 23JR-Dudley Schroeder Jr[8]; 3. 11M-Kendell McCarthy[2]; 4. 21B-Wes Hochstein[7]; 5. 66M-Kevin McCarthy[4]; 6. 14-Lane Cornwell[6]; 7. 15M-Logan McMartin[9]; 8. 75S-Brian Shutt[3]; 9. (DNF) 33-Jerry Pfeifer[1]
Heat 1: 1. 11M-Kendell McCarthy[4]; 2. 33J-Josh Pfeifer[3]; 3. 23JR-Dudley Schroeder Jr[5]; 4. 33-Jerry Pfeifer[2]; 5. 15M-Logan McMartin[1]
Heat 2: 1. 66M-Kevin McCarthy[3]; 2. 21B-Wes Hochstein[4]; 3. 75S-Brian Shutt[2]; 4. 14-Lane Cornwell[1]
SPORT COMPACTS
A Feature 1: 1. 35X-Conner Brown[7]; 2. 4R-Cody Feenstra[3]; 3. 7K-Ethan Knoll[2]; 4. 35JR-Taylor Brown[6]; 5. 13-Tom Koster[5]; 6. 6-Shawn McKnelly[1]; 7. 27-Sean Staples[8]; 8. 17J-Jason Johnson[9]; 9. 48-Kevin Andersh[4]
Heat 1: 1. 35X-Conner Brown[4]; 2. 6-Shawn McKnelly[1]; 3. 48-Kevin Andersh[3]; 4. 27-Sean Staples[5]; 5. 17J-Jason Johnson[2]
Heat 2: 1. 4R-Cody Feenstra[2]; 2. 7K-Ethan Knoll[1]; 3. 35JR-Taylor Brown[4]; 4. 13-Tom Koster[3]
