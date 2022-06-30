Harrisburg swept Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Harrisburg built an early lead and claimed a 4-3 victory in eight innings.
Braxton Kusler went 3-for-5 for Harrisburg. Darren Safranski and Jack Riley each doubled. Jacob Bergman and Ty Dalen each had a hit in the victory.
Josh Sheldon doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Sean Turner also had two hits. Austin Gobel, Frankie In’t Veld, Tyson Prouty and Payton Peterson each had a hit in the effort.
Carter Gronseth picked up the win, striking out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Miles VanderWeide pitched six innings, striking out eight, for Harrisburg. Prouty took the loss in relief, pitching the eighth.
In the nightcap, Harrisburg built an early 8-0 lead and held on for a 10-7 decision.
Kyler Syverson doubled and singled, Tyler Frederick had two hits and three RBI, and Riley each had two hits for Harrisburg. Dalen tripled, Safranski and Bergman each doubled, and Kusler added a hit in the victory.
Sheldon had two hits, and Turner and Carson Conway each had two hits for Yankton. Prouty and Cayden Wavrunek each had a hit in the effort.
Isaac Ostrem picked up the win, striking out five over five innings of work. Peterson took the loss, with In’t Veld striking out five in 5 2/3 innings of relief.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls East on Tuesday. Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
Area Legion
Platte-Geddes 10, Parkston 6
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes remained unbeaten on the summer with a 10-6 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Aiden Bultje went 3-for-5 with a double, and Grayson Hanson went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Dawson Hoffman, Jackson Neuman and Jaxon Christensen each had two hits. Joey Foxley homered, driving in three. Caden Foxley and Carter Lenz each had two hits in the victory.
Jay Storm went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Ty Neugebauer doubled twice for Parkston. Kaleb Weber and Jeff Schnabel each doubled. Max Scott and Caden Donahue each had a hit in the effort.
Hoffman went the distance in the win, striking out nine. Weber took the loss, striking out five in his three innings of work.
Albion 7, Creighton-Plainview 0
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Albion stopped Creighton-Plainview 7-0 in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Braden Waldow had two hits for Creighton-Plainview. Tristan Smith, Will Gunning, Easton Pavlik, Teagan Ziems, Kale Fulton, Leighton Medina and Devin Rosberg each had a hit for the Titans, who outhit Albion 9-6.
Peyton Bromley took the loss, striking out three in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Tanner Frahm struck out four in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Creighton-Plainview hosts Stanton today (Friday) in Plainview.
S.F. Post 911 12, B-AH 2
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Post 911 scored seven runs in the first on the way to a 12-2 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Isaac Ward doubled and singled for B-AH. Isaiah Richards, Cooper Nelson, Ryne Klungseith and Dominic Van Egdom each had a hit in the effort.
Alex Winquist took the loss, striking out two in his three innings of work. Nelson had four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
B-AH travels to Dakota Valley on July 6.
Other Juniors
Ponca 14-9, Tekemah-Herman 2-9
TEKEMAH, Neb. — Ponca earned a win and a tie against Tekemah-Herman in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Ponca pounded out a dozen hits in a 14-2 rout.
Bradley Lentz went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Connor Schamp went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Ponca. Miguel Balvantin and Nolan Janssen each had two hits. Brody Taylor tripled, and Tucker McGill, Trystan Bevelhymer and Zain Stark each had a hit in the victory.
Bevelhymer struck out five in two innings of relief for Ponca.
The teams played to a 9-9 tie in the nightcap.
McGill went 3-for-3, and Lentz went 2-for-3 with a double for Ponca. Jace Wahls, Bevelhymer, Balvantin, Janssen, Stark and Connor Schamp each had a hit in the effort.
Four different pitchers worked for Ponca in the five-inning contest. Janssen had a team-high three strikeouts in his inning of work.
Creighton-Plainview 7, Albion 6
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton-Plainview got a walk-off walk from Brendan Weber in a 7-6 victory over Albion in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Thursday.
Taylor Nilsen went 3-for-5 with two doubles for Creighton-Plainview. Spencer Hille had two hits. Ty Diedrichsen had a triple and four RBI. Caden Ickler doubled, and Kayson Maertens, Cam Dummer and Rece Frahm each had a hit in the victory.
Diedrichsen pitched two innings of relief for the win. Devin Wagner started, striking out six in his six innings of work.
