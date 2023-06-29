TABOR — Tabor built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 5-2 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Riley Rothschadl had two hits for Tabor. Chase Kortan, Hunter Hallock, Joey Slama, Beau Rothschadl, Zach Sutera and Dustin Honomichl each had a hit in the victory.
Dustin Livingston doubled and singled for Menno, which outhit the Bluebirds 10-8. Spencer Schultz and Preston Gall each had two hits. Dylan Lehr, Macon Oplinger, Logan Klaudt and Kyle Munkvold each had a hit for the Mad Frogs.
Bryce Scieszinski went the distance in the victory. Doug Hall took the loss.
Tabor travels to Freeman on Sunday. Menno hosts Freeman on July 4.
WYNOT, Neb. — The Yankton Tappers surged past Wynot 14-5 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Stephen Oswald went 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBI for Yankton. Cade Koletzky had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Collin Zahrbock also had two hits. Joe Gokie and Will Rauch each tripled. Cayden Eymann doubled, and Dylan Prouty and Mitch Gullikson each added a hit in the victory.
Jalen Wieseler doubled and singled, and Lee Heimes doubled for Wynot. Peyton Wieseler, Ryan Heimes and Devon Lammers each had a hit in the effort.
Kieren Luellman pitched five innings, striking out six, for the win. Gokie had three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Scott Morrison took the loss, striking out nine in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Yankton hosts Lesterville on Sunday. Wynot travels to Crofton on Monday.
Alexandria 17, Parkston Mudcats 1
PARKSTON — The Alexandria Angels scored in each inning, including eight runs in the fifth and final inning, to claim a 17-1 victory over the Parkston Mudcats in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Jeff Harris doubled for Parkston. Brady Nolz and Braxton Wilhelm each had a hit in the effort.
Brayden Carda took the loss.
Parkston hosts Dimock-Emery on Monday.
