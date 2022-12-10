The Yankton Gazelles and Bucks varsity bowling teams swept the Brandon Valley Lynx Friday at Yankton Bowl.
The Gazelles won their matchup 5-0, outscoring BV 30-20.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Yankton Gazelles and Bucks varsity bowling teams swept the Brandon Valley Lynx Friday at Yankton Bowl.
The Gazelles won their matchup 5-0, outscoring BV 30-20.
For the Gazelles, Teighlor Karstens had a 181 high score and a 515 series. Leila Barta registered a 183 high score and a 497 series. Cadynce Bonzer rolled a 167 high score and a 454 series.
Kennedy Reindl led Brandon Valley with a 249 high score and 566 series. Monica Kranz registered a 212 high score and 483 series.
For the Bucks, Carter Teply rolled an impressive 278 high score and 747 series, which is a game average of 249. Sean Turner bowled an excellent 257 high score and a 615 series. Connar Becker put up respectable scores as well, bowling a 212 high score and 614 series.
Davian Gunderson led Brandon Valley with an excellent 245 high score and 633 series. Alex Kane rolled a 202 high score and 573 series.
Both JV teams also won for Yankton. The JV Gazelles defeated Brandon Valley 3-1, outscoring them 16-9. Aubrey Putnam bowled a 145 high score and 401 series for the Gazelles.
The JV Bucks team won 4-1, outscoring BV 40-10. Joseph Holan bowled a 216 high score and 589 series for Yankton. Oliver Reindl bowled a 204 high score and a 537 series, while Liam Villanueva bowled a 191 high score and 526 series for the Bucks.
Both teams will take on Sioux Falls Christian at 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Yankton Bowl.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.