BROOKINGS — Women’s golfer Sydney Bormann was one of 12 South Dakota State University student-athletes to be presented with the institution’s Impact Award, announced Tuesday.
Bormann was a mainstay in the Jackrabbit women’s golf lineup who ranks in the top 10 for career scoring average. The Parkston native earned second-team all-Summit League honors as a sophomore, when she averaged 76.4 strokes per round. Bormann has truly excelled in the classroom, where she has been honored on several academic teams and received several research-related awards as a human biology major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.