VERMILLION — Dell Rapids St. Mary scored a touchdown and two-point conversion in the second overtime to claim a 44-42 victory over Potter County in the Class 9B football championship game, Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
It was the first championship in four title appearances for St. Mary (8-3), which had lost in the 2020 final.
Nic Gaspar rushed for 103 yards and two scores, and caught three passes for 65 yards and a score for St. Mary. Ty Brown rushed for 72 yards and a score. C.J. Smith passed for 98 yards and two scores. Tate Bunkers caught a touchdown pass in the victory.
Grant Luikens passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for two scores for Potter County (10-3). Drake Bassett caught nine passes for 173 yards and two scores. Ryder Falkenhagen caught four passes for 77 yards and two scores for the Battlers.
John Pica had 11 tackles and returned an interception 32 yards for a score to lead the St. Mary defense. Noah Olund had seven tackles, including 1 ½ sacks. Gaspar also picked off a pass and recovered a fumble in the victory.
Cooper Logan had 21 tackles and forced a fumble for the Potter County defense. Luikens had 11 tackles and an interception. Seth Sharp had nine tackles and Alex Tanner recovered a fumble for the Battlers.
