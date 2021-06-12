Norfolk, Nebraska, Sioux Falls East, Tabor and Brandon Valley advanced to today’s (Sunday) semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament. Pool play concluded on Saturday.
Norfolk rolled past Blair 11-2 to claim the Yankton Pool. It will play East, which went 3-0 in the Hartington Pool.
Tabor blanked Huron 3-0 to win the Crofton pool. It will face Brandon Valley, which advanced due to a 4-0 record in the Vermillion Pool.
Here is a look at Saturday’s action:
Yankton Pool
Norfolk 11, Blair 2
Six different players had two hits each for Norfolk as it bounced Blair 11-2 in the pool championship on Saturday.
Hudson Waldow had two doubles and two RBI, and Nolan Strand had a double, a single and three RBI for Norfolk. Brayden Lammers also doubled and singled. Colton Price and Ryland Bates each had two hits and two RBI. Jack Schwanebeck also ahd two hits. Jaydin Bartling added a hit in the victory.
Canton Lippincott had two of Blair’s five hits. Nolan Osterhaus, Conner O’Neil and Ethan Baessler each had a hit.
Bates picked up the win, striking out four. Bo Nielson took the loss.
Yankton 5, Omaha South 1
For the second straight night, a Ryken twin stymied Omaha South.
One night after Drew Ryken blanked Omaha South, Mac Ryken scattered eight hits and allowed one run in a 5-1 Yankton victory, Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Tony McGlone had two hits and Tristan Redman doubled for Yankton. Cody Oswald had a hit and two RBI. Landon Loecker added a hit in the victory.
Anthony Rangel and Gus Hodoly each had two hits for Omaha South. Jimmy Smith doubled. Ethan Balkus, Vinny Palermo and Ryan Barboza each had a hit.
Mac Ryken struck out just one batter, but kept Omaha South at bay with the help of double plays in each of the first two innings, both started by Samuel Kampshoff at third base.
Palermo took the loss, striking out four in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Norfolk 11, Omaha South 6
Norfolk took the lead with a six-run first inning and held on for an 11-6 victory over Omaha South on Saturday afternoon.
Colton Price and Nolan Strand each doubled and singled for Norfolk. Jack Schwanebeck had a hit and three RBI, Hudson Waldow posted a hit and two RBI, and Jack Borgmann, Ryland Bates and Colby Nelson each had a hit in the victory.
Vinny Palermo went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Omaha South. Sam Hodoly had two doubles and three RBI. Fausto Gonzalez doubled. Anthony Rangel, Gus Hodoly and Jimmy Smith each had a hit.
Nelson pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Sam Hodoly took the loss.
Blair 10, Yankton 3
Blair used a pair of four-run innings to beat Yankton on Saturday afternoon.
Morgan Rump doubled and singled, and Bo Nielsen, Kaden Fletcher, Greysen Kay and Tyler Anderson each had a hit for Blair. Conner O’Neil, T.J. Swaney and Ethan Baessler each had a hit in the victory.
Dylan Prouty had two hits for Yankton. Connor Teichroew, Jace McCorkell, Drew Ryken and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the effort.
Nolan Osterhaus went the distance in the win, striking out five. Joe Gokie took the loss, with Tristan Redman striking out two in two innings of shutout relief.
Vermillion Pool
Brandon Valley 9, Vermillion 4
VERMILLION — Brandon Valley used a five-run fifth inning to take control for a 9-4 victory over Vermillion in the final game of the Vermillion Pool on Saturday.
Lake Terveer went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI for Brandon Valley.
Matt Brown homered. Tyler Schelske doubled. Joe Kolbeck had a hit and two RBI. Michael Chevalier, Jaxon Haase, Dawson Skorczewski and Logan Kelling each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Kratz went 3-for-4 and Connor Saunders had two hits for Vermillion. Drew Thelen tripled, Charlie Ward doubled and Willis Robertson added a hit in the effort.
Nick Hokenstad pitched four innings for the win. Dylan Thelen took the loss.
Brandon Valley 8, Mitchell 4
VERMILLION — Brandon Valley got the offense going in the late innings to rally past Mitchell 8-4 on Saturday at Prentis Park.
Dawson Skorczewski doubled and singled, and Michael Chevalier and Matt Brown each had two hits for Brandon Valley. Jaxon Haase had a double and two RBI. Lake Terveer, Tyler Schelske and Joe Kolbeck each had a hit. Nick Hokenstad drove in two runs in the victory.
Jonah Schmidt had a triple and two RBI for Mitchell. Parker Bollinger, Joe VanOverschelde, Nick Lord and Jace Larson each had a hit.
Logan Kelling pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief, striking out two, for the win. Dylan Soulek took the loss.
Mitchell 2, Pender 0
VERMILLION — Jace Larson tossed a six-hit shutout as Mitchell blanked Pender 2-0 on Saturday.
Joe VanOverschelde tripled and Dylan Soulek doubled for Mitchell. Parker Bollinger, Tate Ellwein and Carson Fahey each had a hit.
Larson struck out four in the win.
Tea 9, Pender 3
VERMILLION — Cameron Jensen went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead Tea past Pender 9-3 on Saturday.
Dawson Portner and Trevor Welch each had two hits for Tea. Gabe Glanzer and Clayton Schwebach each had a hit, with Schwebach driving in three runs in the victory.
Glanzer pitched four innings, striking out four, for the win.
Vermillion 2, Tea 1
VERMILLION — Vermillion scored in each of the final two innings to rally past Tea 2-1 in the Vermillion Pool on Saturday.
Connor Saunders and Dylan Thelen each doubled for Vermillion. Jack Kratz and T.J. Tracy each had a hit in the victory.
Cameron Jensen, Alex Hofer and Carter McGregor each had a hit for Tea.
Willis Robertson went the distance, striking out seven, for the win. Clayton Schwebach took the loss, striking out five in his complete game effort.
Crofton Pool
Tabor 3, Huron 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Tabor blanked Huron 3-0 in the championship of the Crofton Pool on Saturday night.
Nolan Carda and Riley Rothschadl each doubled for Tabor. Preston Nedved, Dustin Honomichl, Dawson Bietz and Trent Herrboldt each had a hit in the victory.
Tyson Lien, Dawsyn Rogers and Colby Hott each had a hit for Huron.
Rothschadl went the distance, striking out 11, for the win. Johnny Hernandez took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work.
Crofton 10, S.F. Black 4
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton downed Sioux Falls Black 10-4 in the third place game of the Crofton Pool, avenging a loss from earlier in the day.
Zac Berger doubled and singled, driving in two, for Crofton. Garrett Hegge also had two hits. Roy Knapp and Andy Knapp each doubled, with Andy Knapp driving in two, in the win.
Jordyn Kinzer, Mitch Peters and Kolin Schroeder each had a hit for Sioux Falls.
Berger picked up the win. Isaac Pullen took the loss, striking out six.
S.F. Black 12, Crofton 11
CROFTON, Neb. — Sioux Falls Black outlasted Crofton 12-11 in the Crofton Pool on Saturday afternoon.
Isaac Pullen had two this and two RBI for Sioux Falls. Bronson Moet doubled. Brooks Stein and Mitch Peters each had a hit in the win.
Roy Knapp went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Crofton. Garrett Heine also went 3-for-5. Owen Sudbeck added a hit.
Alex Brosnahan struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Hegge took the loss in relief.
Tabor 10, Huron 2
CROFTON, Neb. — Riley Rothschadl went 4-for-4 with three RBI to lead Tabor past Huron 10-2 on Saturday.
Connor Peters went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Tabor. Nolan Dvorak doubled and singled. Preston Nedved also had two hits. Nolan Carda, Kaden Kozak, Dustin Honomichl, Dawson Bietz and Carter Uecker each had a hit in the victory.
Teagan Pfitzer doubled for Huron. Layne Wenzel added a hit.
Trent Herrboldt went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out eight for the win. Mason Davis took the loss.
Hartington Pool
S.F. East 15, Hartington 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Sioux Falls East clinched a berth in the tournament semifinals with a 15-0 victory over Hartington on Saturday.
Andrew Evenson doubled and singled, driving in three, for East. Nate Sprenkle had a triple and two RBI. Aidan Beck had a double and three RBI. Grant Graber also doubled. Garren Heinert and Nate Olson added a hit.
East’s Myles Rees and Jackson Boe combined on the three-inning no-hitter. Rees struck out four in two innings of work. Deagan Puppe took the loss.
Renner 18, Hartington 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A 15-run second inning and a perfect pitching performance by Austin Henry propelled Renner to an 18-0 victory over Hartington on Saturday.
Harry Hueners doubled and singled, driving in three, for Renner. Dalton Garbers doubled. Zach Ridl posted a hit and four RBI. Aspen Dahl, Zak Evers, Dalton Garbers, Teegan Schlimgen and Manny Struck each had a hit in the victory.
Henry retired all nine batters he faced, striking out the first eight. Owen Heimes took the loss.
S.F. East 9, Humboldt 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Gage Sharping doubled and singled, and Nate Sprenkle tripled to lead Sioux Falls East past Humboldt 9-0 in the Hartington Pool on Saturday.
Ty Schafer, Jackson Boe, Myles Rees and Aidan Beck each had a hit.
Bennett Sebert, Noah Hohn and Landry Knight each doubled for Humboldt.
Ryne Hammerstrom struck out five in four innings of work for the win. Seth Gabbert took the loss.
