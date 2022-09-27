EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the final score. We apologize for the error.
The Yankton Bucks soccer team used a potent offensive attack to defeat the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders 5-0 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Tuesday.
Yankton improves to 7-4-2, while SF Roosevelt falls to 0-10.
Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring, who sported a black suit on the sidelines during the match, said his team did what it needed to do against the Rough Riders.
“We needed to come out and take care of business,” Dannenbring said. The boys know that when I put on my black suit, it’s time for business. There’s no courtesy clap of ‘Oh, that was a nice try.’ Nope. We’ve got to put it together (and win). With all the things we’ve been working on, we have to (win) tonight. We did, so I was proud of that.
“We can run sprints all we want. We can pass the ball all we want, but can you focus on those things, come out, and step up (to take care of business). I was proud of the guys that they did it (tonight).”
The Bucks got two goals from seniors Braylen Bietz in the first half. Bietz expressed his sadness at the game possibly being the last time the seniors get to play at home but is happy with the improvement the team has shown throughout the season.
“From the beginning of season to now, we’ve progressed,” he said. “I like how we’re ending my senior season.”
Alex Nockels and Christian Pacheco added one goal apiece as Yankton led 4-0 at halftime.
Dannenbring was proud of the way Bietz stepped up during the game.
“I told (Brady), ‘this is your game’,” Dannenbring said. “You have to step up and do it. He knew that he had to do it. So, he came down, control the balled, and put in some goals.”
In the second half, Brady Blom added a goal for the Bucks.
“We’ve been telling (the team) all year that the games during the regular season are for us to get better,” Dannenbring said. “If we lose, we lose, but we’ve got to keep getting better. (In the playoffs? Now, it’s business, because if you lose, you’re out.”
The Bucks await their playoff fate as to if they will get a home game or not as other games throughout Class AA finish up throughout the week. They are currently ninth in the Class AA power index. They will play next Tuesday.
Dannenbring said that Yankton player Cole Pederson crunched the numbers on who the Bucks may play in the playoffs.
“He came up with (us having) a 63% chance that we’re going to end up going to Aberdeen again (the Bucks and Golden Eagles drew 2-2 last Saturday), and a 24% chance that we end up going out to Spearfish,” Dannenbring said. “Because of the games that they still have left, it’s really not going to affect us that much. If all of a sudden there’s a big upset like tonight (where) Huron and Pierre tie, you never know what could happen. If Spearfish loses, then we might just jump up (and get a home playoff game) so that would be nice.”
Even if the Bucks have to play on the road, Dannenbring is comfortable with how his team will respond. He adds that it helps the team learn respect, as each player cleaned his plate and helped bus tables when they all went out to eat in Aberdeen last Saturday.
“We have always been a good road team, because I try to use it as this is a team bonding time,” Dannenbring said. “I’ve told everybody that taking the time to go out, eat at restaurants, learn some manners, and be good men pays dividends as you’re on the road playing. That’s been a big part of (our road success).”
