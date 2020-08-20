SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks finished second in a tightly-contested boys’ golf quadrangular on Thursday at Elmwood Golf Course.
O’Gorman claimed top honors with a 301, three strokes better than the Bucks (304) and four strokes ahead of Sioux Falls Lincoln (305). Sioux Falls Washington was a distant fourth at 364.
O’Gorman’s Jacob Stewart shot 72 for medalist honors, one stroke better than Dawson Vellek’s 73. Lincoln’s Jack Hilgenberg and Nash Sternberg tied for third at 74. Yankton’s Landon Moe and Gavin Haselhorst, and O’Gorman’s William Sanford and William Hurd tied for fifth at 76.
Also for the Bucks’ first four, Austin Frick shot 79.
O’Gorman also claimed JV honors, 324 to 328 over Yankton. Lincoln was third at 338.
Yankton’s Jimmie Cunningham and Henry Homstad, O’Gorman’s Owen Holmes and Lincoln’s Charlie Mickelson each shot 80 to lead the tournament’s second-four scores.
Also for Yankton, Simon Hacecky shot 82, Easton Vellek shot 86, Jace Tramp carded a 91 and Caeden Ekroth shot 95.
Yankton travels to Brandon Valley for a dual on Tuesday.
Girls: O’Neill Inv.
O’NEILL, Neb. — Boone Central-Newman Grove posted a team score of 403 to earn top honors in the 10-team O’Neill Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Thursday in O’Neill.
Battle Creek was second at 419, 16 strokes off the pace. Valentine (426), Norfolk Catholic (475) and Pierce (493) rounded out the top five. Crofton was ninth at 624. Hartington Cedar Catholic did not field a full team in the event.
BC-NG’s Abby Brodersen ran away with individual honors, shooting a 77. Battle Creek’s Megan Lutt was second at 90. Valentine’s Shauna Radent (95), West Holt’s Reghan Kerkman (97) and Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer (99) were the only other golfers to break 100 on the day.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Delayne Sudbeck finished sixth at 103.
