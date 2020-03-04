TUCSON, Ariz. — The Mount Marty College offense pounded out 23 hits in a 14-4 rout of Benedictine University at Mesa in baseball action on Wednesday in Tucson, Arizona. Benedictine-Mesa was tied for 25th in the NAIA preseason poll.
Charley Illg went 4-for-6 with two RBI to lead the Mount Marty offense. Four other Lancers had three hits each: Jet Weber, Mason Townsend, Nick Martinez and Colin Muth. Weber had a triple and four RBI among his hits. Townsend and Muth each doubled.
Also for the Lancers, Josh Roemen and Billy Hancock each had two hits. Noah Moon tripled, driving in two. Cole Anderson and David Richardson each had a hit in the victory.
Muth pitched six innings, striking out six and allowing three unearned runs, for the win. Austin Wise struck out four batters in two innings of work.
Mount Marty, 10-4, is scheduled to play two games today (Thursday). The Lancers will take on Presentation at 4 p.m., and Bethesda University of California at 7:30 p.m.
JV: MMC 2-4, Briar Cliff 0-5
TUCSON, Ariz. — Mount Marty and Briar Cliff split a junior varsity baseball doubleheader on Wednesday in Tucson, Arizona.
In the opener, Adam Goodwillie tossed a two-hit shutout as the Lancers claimed a 2-0 victory.
Nathan Robertson had a double and a RBI for MMC. Alex Lagrutta, Boston Horob and Brandon Ellenwood each had a hit in the victory.
Goodwillie struck out three and walked none in the seven-inning contest.
In the nightcap, Briar Cliff scored two runs in the eighth inning to claim a 5-4 decision.
Mitchell Noem doubled and singled for MMC. Ellenwood also doubled. Aaron Moser and Jackson Leach each had a hit.
Ellenwood took the loss, striking out eight batters in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Dain Whitmire started, striking out two in his three innings of work.
The JV Lancers face Triton College today (Thursday).
