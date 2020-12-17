PARKER — Parker’s Carter Robertson scored 34 points to lead the Pheasants past Elk Point-Jefferson 77-70 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Davin Fuller scored 15 points and Cole Jurgens had 11 points for Parker. Colby Olson posted seven assists. Robertson, who went 5-for-6 from three- point range, had five steals in the victory.
Tyler Goehring led four EPJ players in double figures with 19 points. Nathan Buenger netted 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Andrew Nearman and Riley Schmitz each had 12 points in the effort.
Parker travels to Parkston on Tuesday. EPJ hosts Sioux Falls Christian today (Friday).
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 11 14 20 25 — 70
PARKER 11 25 18 23 — 77
Bloomfield 55, Randolph 25
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Gabe Lauck’s double-double led Bloomfield to a 55-25 victory over Randoplh Thursday night in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Lauck tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bees (3-2). Cody Bruegman tallied 16 points and Layne Warrior 11.
No stats reported for Randolph (0-5).
Bloomfield’s next game is on the road against Neligh-Oakdale today (Friday). Randolph hosts Wynot Saturday.
RANDOLPH (0-5) 10 4 5 6 —25
BLOOMFIELD (3-2) 15 11 14 15 —55
Canistota 73, Freeman 17
FREEMAN — Tyce Ortman eclipsed 1,000 career points in Canistota’s 73-17 victory over Freeman Thursday night in Freeman.
Ortman tallied 25 points to lead Canistota (2-0). Chase Merrill added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Bradey Kaufman and Ethan Balvin scored seven points each for Freeman (0-3).
Canistota hosts Bridgewater-Emery Dec. 22. Freeman travels to Plankinton to face Mt. Vernon-Plankinton today (Friday).
CANISTOTA (2-0) 18 20 20 18 —73
FREEMAN (0-3) 3 9 2 3 —17
Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23
VERMILLION — Jakob Dobney led Vermillion to a 64-23 victory over Irene-Wakonda Thursday night in Vermillion.
Dobney tallied 25 points and six steals for the Tanagers (2-0). Noah Gilbertson pitched in 10 points.
Miles Pollman led Irene-Wakonda (0-3) with seven points.
Vermillion travels to faces Tri-Valley Dec. 22. Irene-Wakonda is back in action in Wakonda today (Friday) against Viborg-Hurley.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-3) 4 7 11 1 —23
VERMILLION (2-0) 21 23 15 5 —64
Bridgewater-Emery 75, Menno 27
EMERY —Three players tallied double figures in points to lead Bridgewater-Emery to a 75-27 victory over Menno Thursday night in Menno.
Koby Kayser led Bridgewater-Emery (3-1) with 16 points. Camden Dye added 13 points and Rylee Schultz 12. Sutton Arend grabbed 14 rebounds and Bodie Burnham nine points.
Josh Heckenlaible contributed 12 points and five rebounds for Menno (0-2). Brady Fergen pitched in 11 points.
Bridgewater-Emery travels to play Canistota Dec. 22. Menno is in Alexandria to play Hanson today (Friday).
MENNO (0-2) 4 6 5 12 —27
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (3-1) 26 17 17 15 —75
Flandreau 46, Beresford 44
BERESFORD — Tash Lunday led Flandreau to a 46-44 victory over Beresford in Beresford Thursday night.
Lunday tallied 27 points and six rebounds for Flandreau (3-0). Alex Anderson added seven points, five assists and four rebounds.
Isaiah Richards led Beresford (0-3) with 11 points. Spencer Nelson contributed 10 points.
Flandreau faces Arlington Dec. 31 in Flandreau. Beresford hosts Sioux Valley Dec. 22.
FLANDREAU (3-0) 10 13 10 13 —46
BERESFORD (0-3) 9 11 10 14 —44
Washington 63, Roosevelt 62
SIOUX FALLS — Three players score in double figures to lead Sioux Falls Washington to a 63-62 victory over top-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Thursday night in Sioux Falls.
Akok Aguer led the Warriors (2-0) with 15 points. Tahj Two Bulls added 11 points and Mikele Kambalo 10 points.
Koor Kuol led Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-1) with 13 points. Michael Paulson contributed 11 points.
Sioux Falls Washington travels to Huron to play Huron Dec. 22. Sioux Falls Roosevelt travels to play Brookings in Brookings today (Friday).
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT (1-1) 8 12 16 26 —62
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON (2-0) 13 24 13 13 —63
Gregory 59, Colome 23
GREGORY —Coy Determan tallies a triple-double to lead Gregory to a 59-23 victory over Colome Thursday night in Gregory.
Determan tallied 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Gregory (2-1). Daniel Mitchell added 14 poitns and Rane Kenzy 10.
Michael Supik and Joseph LaPrath led Colome (0-2) with seven points each.
Gregory hosts North Central, Nebraska Tuesday. Colome plays Cody-Kilgore in Cody, Nebraska Saturday.
COLOME (0-2) 6 0 3 14 —23
GREGORY (2-1) 20 17 14 8 —59
Sioux Valley 61, Baltic 54
SIOUX VALLEY — Oliver Vincent scored 32 points to lead Sioux Valley past Baltic 61-54 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Hayden Ruesink scored 12 points and Parker Puetz had 10 points for Sioux Valley. Kelton Vincent had 11 assists in the victory.
Noah Swartwout led Baltic with 11 points and eight rebounds. Alex Haagenson added 10 points.
BALTIC 15 16 16 7 — 54
SIOUX VALLEY 9 17 14 21 — 61
