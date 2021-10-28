VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota volleyball team picked up a 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16 win over Kansas City Thursday night in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
The Coyotes (12-8, 9-2) led wire-to-wire in the opening set before a back and forth second set falls the Roos’ way. Only one lead change in a strong third set for the Coyotes before closing out the match with a wire-to-wire fourth set win.
Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 16 kills and 11 digs for the Coyotes. Sami Slaughter and Maddie Wiedenfeld added 13 kills apiece. Madison Jurgens tallied 52 assists and nine digs. Lol Weideman tallied 28 digs and Aimee Adams 10.
Odyssey Warren and De’Janae Arnold tallied 13 kills each for Kansas City (17-7, 8-4). Melanie Brecka added 10 kills and 11 digs. Maddie Renn picked up 28 digs and Alli Schomers 41 assists.
The Coyotes are at home Saturday against Oral Roberts at 1 p.m.
