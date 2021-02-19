Strong defense in the second quarter for Mitchell led the Kernels past Yankton 53-26 Friday night in Yankton.
The Kernels (14-3) held Yankton to three second quarter points, growing what was a seven point lead after one quarter, into a 16-point 29-13 halftime advantage.
“They dictated where we got to move to,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “They took away the easy passes. They took away our short passes and put a lot more pressure on the ball.”
The opening frame was back and forth until the Kernels finished the quarter by growing the seven point lead. The Gazelles got the ball moving again in the third quarter, holding the lead at 16, but the fourth quarter was much like the second, with little offense for the Gazelles.
Mitchell outscored Yankton 15-4 in the final frame to pull away with the 53-26 victory.
“We let our productivity on the offensive end dictate our intensity,” Krier said. “That’s what you saw when we had those different runs. That’s something we need to get through mentally. We are dealing with a lot of kids who are inexperienced at the varsity level, but at the same time, this is our 17th game.”
The Gazelles also celebrated senior night, honoring the lone senior on the Gazelle roster this season, Paige Gullikson. Gullikson didn’t play due to injury.
The Kernels were led by Macy Kempf and Camyrn Krogman. Kempf tallied 12 points and Krogman 10. Adaya Plastow added 10 points as well. Kate Beeman led the Gazelles with eight points. Claire Tereshinski added six points on two three-pointers.
“They’re a good team because they’ve got a lot of experience, and they play well together,” Krier said. “That’s what we are trying to get to. We’re trying to take a lot of kids who don’t have much varsity experience and trying to get us into a spot where we can be competitive.”
The Gazelles home stretch continues today (Saturday) against Huron. Krier said the Gazelles need to be more consistent if they want to come away with the win.
The Gazelles currently sit 17 in the Class ‘AA’ standings, needing to be inside the top 16 to make it to the SoDak16. Yankton plays host to Huron, then Rapid City Central and Douglas next weekend.
“We just have to control the things we can control,” Krier said. “All we can control is how we play and how we approach the games. The rest of it will take care of itself when it’s all said and done, but we’ve got Huron here tomorrow and then two Rapid City schools next weekend.”
Yankton’s game against Huron tips at 5:30 p.m. inside the Summit Activities Center in Yankton.
In sub-varsity action, the Gazelles squeezed out a 42-40 victory in the junior varsity game. Macy Drotzmann tallied nine points and eight rebounds. Elle Feser added nine points.
In the ‘C’ game, The Gazelles won 33-32. Lina Bauer tallied 11 points.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
MITCHELL (14-2)
Adaya Plastow 4 2-2 10, Avia Haley 2 0-0 6, Camyrn Krogman 4 0-0 10, Sawyer Stoebner 2 4-6 8, Macy Kempf 3 6-6 12, Taylor Giblin 0 1-2 1, Ella Flippin 2 0-0 5, Kadence Halverson 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 17 14-18 53.
YANKTON (1-16)
Annika Gordon 1 0-0 2, Claire Tereshinski 2 0-0 6, Britta Pietila 2 0-0 4, Kate Beeman 4 0-0 8, Jordynn Salvatori 0 1-4 1, Molly Savey 1 0-0 2, Macy Drotzmann 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 11 2-6 26.
MITCHELL 17 12 9 15 —53
YANKTON 10 3 9 4 —26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.