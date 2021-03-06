For the second straight Saturday, a feisty Douglas squad hung around with the second-seeded Yankton Bucks early.
And, for the second straight week, a big offensive performance by Matthew Mors helped put the game out of reach for the Bucks.
Mors scored 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Bucks rolled past the Patriots 78-50, earning a fourth consecutive trip to the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
Jaden Kral finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Yankton, which will face Mitchell in the 6 p.m. (Central) game in the opening round on March 18 in Mitchell. Rugby Ryken added eight points in the victory.
Darrell Knight scored 18 points for Douglas, which finished with an 8-13 record. Kolin Ray scored 17 points in the effort.
Knight scored five quick points to help Douglas build a quick 7-2 lead. After Yankton tied the game at 7-7, the Patriots answered each Bucks basket with one of their own to regain the lead.
“Give Douglas a lot of credit. They’re going to be a tough team next year,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “They are hard to guard.”
A 9-0 run, including the first three baskets for Mors, gave Yankton a 21-14 lead. The Bucks pushed that margin to 10, then 19 at halftime, 44-25. After playing the third quarter to a near draw, the Bucks went on a 12-2 run late in the game to put the contest out of reach.
The Bucks recorded 10 steals in the contest, with Mors getting three of them.
“That was big for us in the second half, when we got our lead,” Haynes said. “We were able to get turnovers.”
Yankton was efficient from the field, especially from their top two scorers. Mors was 15-for-21 overall, including 15-for-18 from two-point range. Kral finished 7-for-10, including 6-for-7 from two.
“We did a good job of attacking the basket,” Haynes said. “Rugby and Aidan (Feser) were aggressive as well.”
The Bucks now turn their attentions to a rematch with the Kernels. Yankton outlasted a tough Kernels squad 53-44 on Feb. 19.
“This time of year, we try to find a happy medium between getting rest and staying sharp,” Haynes said. “At this time of year, you don’t want to get away from who you are. We’re going to do the things that got us this far.
“And hopefully we’ll keep improving and do them a little better.”
All-ESD For Mors
Yankton senior Matthew Mors earned a fifth consecutive all-Eastern South Dakota Conference recognition, announced on Friday.
The Wisconsin recruit was the lone Buck honored on this year’s squad. He enters the state tournament averaging 25 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, leading the Bucks in all three categories. He also has team bests of 51 steals, 39 blocked shots and 39 made three-pointers.
ESD champion Brandon Valley, as well as the two teams that tied with Yankton for second (Harrisburg, Mitchell), each had two honorees.
Brandon Valley represented by seniors Jackson Hilton and Jaksen Deckert. Seniors Conner Geddes and Blaze Lubbers represented Harrisburg. Senior Zane Alm and junior Caden Hinker represented Mitchell.
Aberdeen Central junior Sam Rohlfs, Pierre sophomore Lincoln Keinholz and Watertown senior Dawson Schmidt were also named to the all-ESD team. Watertown junior Drew Norberg earned an honorable mention nod.
“We thought we might have a couple others honored, but all the guys on there are very deserving,” Haynes said. “This was a very competitive group. With nine teams and 10 guys on the team, it’s hard to make all-conference.”

DOUGLAS (8-13)
Connor Sauvage 1-5 0-0 3, Darrell Knight 7-11 2-6 18, Kolin Ray 6-13 4-6 17, Kyle Shields 3-6 0-0 6, David Severson 2-5 0-0 4, Sawyer Brose 0-1 0-0 0, Darian Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan Divis 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan Schelske 0-2 0-0 0, Malik Motley 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20-47 6-12 50.
YANKTON (18-3)
Dylan Prouty 1-4 1-2 4, Kaden Luellman 0-0 0-0 0, Rugby Ryken 2-10 2-4 8, Aidan Feser 2-4 1-5 5, Joe Gokie 1-1 0-0 3, Trevor Fitzgerald 1-4 1-2 4, Drew Ryken 0-1 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 7-10 2-2 17, Matthew Mors 15-21 5-6 35, Colton Potts 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 30-56 12-21 78.
DOUGLAS 16 9 13 12 — 50
YANKTON 23 21 12 22 — 78
Three-Pointers: Y 6-23 (R. Ryken 2-8, Prouty 1-4, Gokie 1-1, Fitzgerald 1-2, Kral 1-3, Feser 0-1, D. Ryken 0-1, Mors 0-3), D 4-19 (Knight 2-4, Ray 1-3, Sauvage 1-5, Shields 0-2, Severson 0-1, Brose 0-1, Divis 0-1). Rebounds: Y 29 (Mors 10), D 16 (Knight 5). Personal Fouls: D 18, Y 11. Fouled Out: None.
