TEMPE, Ariz. — Four University of South Dakota triathletes competed in the Dual in the Desert hosted by Arizona State Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.
USD, Arizona State and San Francisco participated in the competition that included a 3,000-meter run, a bicycle obstacle course, a four mile bicycle team time trial, a 100-meter swim trial and a 400-meter open water course.
The Coyotes top finisher in the challenge was Maddie Lavin. Lavin placed sixth in a time of 27:18. Andrea Cernuda, Micah Poellet and Leah Drengenberg were the other three Coyote competitors.
Cernuda placed 10th (27:42), Poellet 13th (28:09) and Drendenberg 22nd (29:58).
The Coyotes will be back in action at the Smith Mountain Lake Qualifier in Huddleston, Virginia Oct. 16.
