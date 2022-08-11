BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles’ four veterans — competing without sophomore Addison Gordon — each went 2-0 in both singles and doubles as Yankton beat both Milbank and Brookings in girls’ tennis action on Thursday. The triangular marked the season opener for Yankton.

In an 8-1 victory over Milbank, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Paige Mitzel, Frannie Kouri and Sienna Cuka each won in singles play. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, Mitzel and Kouri, and Cuka and Kara Koerner each won in doubles action.

