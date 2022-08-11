BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles’ four veterans — competing without sophomore Addison Gordon — each went 2-0 in both singles and doubles as Yankton beat both Milbank and Brookings in girls’ tennis action on Thursday. The triangular marked the season opener for Yankton.
In an 8-1 victory over Milbank, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Paige Mitzel, Frannie Kouri and Sienna Cuka each won in singles play. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, Mitzel and Kouri, and Cuka and Kara Koerner each won in doubles action.
Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Mitzel and Kouri each won in singles in a 6-3 victory over Brookings. Nora Krajewski and Mitzel, and Kouri and Sabrina Krajewski won in doubles action.
Yankton, 2-0, hosts Vermillion and Lennox in a triangular on Tuesday. Start time is set for 11 a.m.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Hope Karels 10-0; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Elsie Seffrood 10-0; Paige Mitzel Y def. Amelia Pederson 10-1; Frannie Kouri Y def. Ashlynn Lamp 10-4; Jenna Korjstens M def. Kara Koerner 11-9; Sienna Cuka Y def. Caitlyn Frerichs 10-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Seffrood-Pederson 10-0; Kouri-Mitzel Y def. Lamp-Pederson 10-0; Cuka-Koerner Y def. Korjstens-Frerichs 10-2
JV: Elise Koller Y def. Bre Hicks 10-0; Tori Miller Y def. Isabella Glomstad 10-0; Koller-Miller Y def. Hicks-Glomstad 10-2
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Camryn Vermeer 10-0; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Sophie Tanner 10-1; Paige Mitzel Y def. Paige Foster 10-1; Frannie Kouri Y def. Brea Tonsager 10-2; Elle Coplan B def. Kara Koerner 10-3; Nancy Yang B def. Sienna Cuka 10-2
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Mitzel Y def. Vermeer-Tanner 10-1; Kouri-S. Krajewski Y def. Tonsager-Foster 10-2; Yang-Coplan B def. Cuka-Koerner 10-8
JV: Anika Hooda B def. Elise Koller 10-0; Hooda-Rae Nupen B def. Koller-Tori Miller 10-2
