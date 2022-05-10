ALCESTER — The Centerville girls and Lennox boys each beat out Beresford for top honors at the six-team Alcester-Hudson Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday in Alcester.
Centerville won the girls’ title, 138 to 117 over Beresford. Alcester-Hudson (115) was a close third, followed by Lennox (81), Gayville-Volin (61) and Freeman Academy-Marion (32).
The Centerville girls won four events. Individually, Bailey Hansen won the 300 hurdles (52.32), Sophie Eide won the triple jump (31-6) and Thea Gust won the high jump (5-1). The foursome of Lydia Austin, Brea Austin, Vivian Kirk and Tessa Eide won the 3200 relay in 11:25.85.
Beresford won two events. Lucy Farley won the 100 hurdles (17.62). The foursome of Tavyn Valder, Isabel Delay, Rachel Zanter and Savannah Beeson won the 400 relay (51.53).
Alcester-Hudson won seven events, including three individual wins from Carly Patrick. Patrick won the 100 (13.09), 200 (26.94) and long jump (16-7). Roni Rhead claimed the discus (98-6). Emma Moller won the javelin (102-3).
The Cubs also won the 800 (1:55.18) and 1600 (4:34.68) relays, with Skya Almlie, Emma Solberg and Emily Winquist running on both winning relays. Kayleigh Thompson ran on the 800 relay, while Ella Serck ran on the 1600 relay for the Cubs.
Gayville-Volin’s Maddy Fairley won the 1600 (5:42.91) and ran on the Raiders’ winning medley relay (4:40.01) with Taylor Hoxeng, Kayden Bye and Molly Larson. Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner won the 800 (2:26.71).
The Lennox boys won nine events on the way to 207 points. Beresford (109) was second, followed by Gayville-Volin (79), Freeman Academy-Marion (69), Centerville (62) and Alcester-Hudson (50).
For Lennox, Sam Swenson won the 800 (2:06.86) and 1600 (4:46.65), and Cody Peterson won the shot put (47-0) and discus (144-0) to lead the way. Cohen Metcalf won the 200 (24.38) and ran on the Orioles’ winning 800 relay (1:35.01). Leyton Smith won the high jump (5-11), Layne Kuper won the 110 hurdles (16.08) and the Orioles won the medley relay (4:01.33).
Beresford won four events, with Peyton Fridrich claiming the long jump (18-8 1/2) and anchoring the Watchdogs’ winning 400 relay (46.93). Gaval Valder, Max Orr and Isaiah Richards also ran on the winning relay.
Also for Beresford, Andrew Atwood won the 400 (53.91) and Zach Boden won the javelin (157-6).
Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad won the 300 hurdles (42.75) and ran on the Raiders’ winning 1600 relay (3:45.38) with Ben Rumsey, Kyle Hirsch and Nathan Quatier.
For Freeman Academy-Marion, Hayden Schmidt won the 3200 (12:54.12). The foursome of Malachi Myers, Elshadai Mesfin, Tavin Schroeder and Thalen Schroeder won the 3200 relay (8:42.12).
Centerville’s Lane Johnson won the 100 (12.11). Teammate Austin Bohlman won the triple jump (37-1).
