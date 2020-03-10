SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen garnered his 11th career Summit League Male Athlete of the Month award for February.
Nilsen vaulted an NCAA indoor record 19 feet, 5 ½ inches, during the month as one of three 19-foot jumps. The height ranks Nilsen as third in the world this indoor season behind Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis and fellow American Sam Kendricks. Nilsen’s height ranks him as the No. 15 indoor performer in world history and No. 4 indoor performer in American history.
The senior also defend his Summit League Championships title in the pole vault by vaulting 18-1.
Nilsen picked up two Summit League Athlete of the Week awards in February.
The senior was one of five Coyotes to qualify for the upcoming NCAA Indoor Championships. Nilsen takes the stage in the men’s pole vault at 6:15 p.m. (CT) on Friday, March 13.
