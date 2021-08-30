Yankton is tied for first in the media poll and third in the coaches’ poll as the South Dakota football polls for the week were released on Monday.
Yankton (1-0) received six of 18 first place votes in the media poll, tying 1-0 Tea Area (5 first place votes) with 71 overall points. Pierre, which ranked third with 68 points, had the most first place votes (7).
Pierre (0-1) drew 11 of 18 first place votes to claim the top spot in the coaches’ poll, followed by Tea Area (7 first place votes) and Yankton.
The Bucks, 1-0, travel to Aberdeen Central on Friday. The Golden Eagles, fourth in the coaches’ poll and receiving votes in the media poll after a 49-0 win over Douglas, has not faced Yankton since the 2016 season.
Here is a look at the other six classes in the poll:
— Harrisburg leads the Class 11AAA rankings in both polls, with Brandon Valley receiving two first place votes in each poll.
— Canton is holding down the top spot in the 11A poll. Madison and Dell Rapids each grabbed a first place vote in the media poll, while Lennox, Sioux Falls Christian and Tri-Valley each gained a top nod in the coaches’ poll.
Dakota Valley (0-1) is receiving votes in the media poll.
— Winner received all 18 first place votes in the 11B media poll. The Warriors, after their 44-0 rout of Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan, only edged out B-E-E by two points for the top spot in the coaches’ poll, with the Seahawks garnering seven of 17 first place votes.
Elk Point-Jefferson (1-0) is tied for fourth in the media poll and is fourth in the coaches’ poll.
— Platte-Geddes (2-0) is a unanimous top pick in the 9AA media poll and garnered 21 of 24 first place votes in the coaches’ poll. Hanson, Florence-Henry and Timber Lake each drew a first place vote from the coaches.
Canistota-Freeman (1-1) ranks second in both polls. Parkston (1-1) and Viborg-Hurley (1-1) each received votes.
— DeSmet (2-0) was the top pick in both 9A polls, drawing a unanimous selection from the media. Howard (3), Herreid-Selby Area and Wall each received first place votes in the coaches’ rankings.
— Class 9B is the one division where the media and the coaches disagree on the top team, with the media selecting Sully Buttes (2-0) and the coaches selecting Harding County-Bison (1-1). HC-B is second in the media poll, with third-ranked Gayville-Volin (1-0) also receiving first place votes. Sully Buttes and Gayville-Volin trail HC-B in the coaches’ poll.
Avon (2-0) received votes in both polls, including a first place vote in the coaches poll. Alcester-Hudson (0-1) received votes in the media poll.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (16) 1-0 88 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 1-0 74 2
3. Roosevelt 0-0 51 3
4. O’Gorman 0-0 32 4
5. Jefferson 1-0 20 5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 4, Washington 1
CLASS 11AA
T1. Tea Area (5) 1-0 71 4
T1. Yankton (6) 1-0 71 3
3. Pierre (7) 0-1 68 1
4. Watertown 1-0 29 5
5. Brookings 0-1 16 2
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 14, Mitchell 1.
CLASS 11A
1. Canton (16) 1-0 88 1
2. Madison (1) 1-0 70 3
3. Dell Rapids (1) 0-1 47 2
4. SF Christian 1-0 23 RV
T5. Lennox 1-0 13 NR
T5. West Central 0-1 13 4
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 7, Milbank 6, Dakota Valley 3.
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (18) 2-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 1-1 62 3
3. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 1-1 58 2
T4. Aberdeen Roncalli 2-0 23 RV
T4. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Woonsocket-Wess. Springs-Sanborn Central 12, Clark-Willow Lake 1, McCook Central-Montrose 1.
CLASS 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (18) 2-0 90 1
2. Canistota-Freeman 1-1 68 2
3. Hanson 1-0 52 3
4. Garretson 1-0 30 5
5. Timber Lake 2-0 14 RV
Receiving votes: Chester Area 7, Hamlin 4, Florence-Henry 3, Parkston 1, Viborg-Hurley 1.
CLASS 9A
1. De Smet (18) 2-0 90 1
2. Howard 2-0 66 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 0-1 43 3
4. Herreid-Selby Area 2-0 38 4
5. Wall 2-0 25 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 4, Kimball-White Lake 2, Kadoka Area 1, Warner 1.
CLASS 9B
1. Sully Buttes (11) 2-0 80 4
2. Harding Co.-Bison (4) 1-1 54 1
3. Gayville-Volin (3) 1-0 40 5
4. Faulkton Area 1-1 39 2
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 23 RV
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 20, Avon 9, Alcester-Hudson 5.
SDFBCA POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (15) 78 1-0
2. Brandon Valley (2) 61 1-0
3. SF Roosevelt 40 0-0
4. O’Gorman 24 0-0
5. SF Jefferson 21 1-0
Others: Sioux Falls Lincoln, 11: Sioux Falls Washington, 7
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre TF Riggs (11) 62 0-1
2. Tea Area (7) 56 1-0
3. Yankton 31 1-0
4. Aberdeen Central 24 1-0
5. Brookings 21 0-1
Others: Mitchell, 11: Watertown, 8
CLASS 11A
1. Canton (17) 86 1-0
2. Madison 61 1-0
3. Lennox (1) 54 1-0
4. SF Christian (1) 44 1-0
5. Tri-Valley (1) 32 1-0
Others: Milbank 16, West Central 11, Dell Rapids 9
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (11) 70 2-0
2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (6) 68 1-1
3. Sioux Valley 54 1-1
4. Elk Point Jefferson 31 1-0
T5. McCook Central-Montrose 28 2-0
5. W-WS-SC 28 0-1
Others: Aberdeen Roncalli 17
CLASS 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (21) 119 2-0
2. Canistota-Freeman 54 1-1
3. Hanson (1) 48 1-0
4. Chester Area 31 2-0
5. Florence-Henry (1) 21 2-0
Other: Timber Lake (1) 18, Garretson 18, Leola-Frederick Area 16, Hamlin 10,
CLASS 9A
1. DeSmet (17) 96 2-0
2. Howard (3) 55 2-0
3. Wolsey-Wessington 55 0-1
4. Herreid-Selby Area (1) 46 2-0
5. Wall (1) 46 2-0
Other: Warner 10, Castlewood 9, Kimball-White Lake 7
CLASS 9B
1. Harding County-Bison (6) 62 1-1
2. Sully Buttes (6) 60 2-0
3. Gayville-Volin (2) 47 1-0
4. Faulkton Area (1) 39 1-1
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 24 2-0
Other: Dell Rapids St. Mary 20, Avon (1) 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.