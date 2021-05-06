Beautiful weather and good competition provided the setting for a strong showing by Yankton at its premier home meet, the First Dakota Relays, on Thursday at the Yankton Middle School track. The meet, with the exception of shot put and discus, was held at the middle school complex due to the need for repairs to the Williams Field track.
“It’s a fun meet, and our girls and our guys got up for this,” said Yankton head coach Luke Youmans. “I was really happy. We had so many good things go on during the day.”
The Gazelles set two meet records in the relays, clocking a 4:04.64 in the 1600 relay and a 9:40.36 in the 3200 relay.
Sydnee Serck, Shae Rumsey and Annika Gordon, who ran on both winning relays, also had individual success. Both Rumsey (400 in 59.41) and Serck (800 in 2:25.60) won individual events, with Gordon placing second in the 200 (26.86).
“That was one of our plans for today, take those relay girls and let them go in different directions,” Youmans said.
Josie Jensen was the fourth runner of the 1600 relay, and Thea Luken was the fourth runner in the 3200 relay for the Gazelles.
Tierney Faulk set the pace for the Gazelles in the field events, winning the triple jump (35-9) and finishing third in the long jump (16-0 3/4), as well as sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.79). Luken placed sixth in the long jump (15-5), while Addison Sedlacek was seventh in the triple jump (30-11 3/4) for the Gazelles.
“It’s been awesome to watch Tierney continue to improve,” Youmans said. “Our girls’ long and triple jumps are moving in the right direction. Our guys’ long and triple jumps are moving in the right direction.”
Also for the Gazelles:
— Thea Chance was second in the 1600 (5:37.40), with Claire Tereshinski (5:53.14) fifth and Sophia Petheram (5:57.48) seventh.
— Keira Christ was third in the 300 hurdles (52.68).
— Jordynn Salvatori finished sixth in the shot put (32-2), with Ella Mulder sixth in the discus (98-9).
— Cora Schurman was sixth in the 200 (28.05)
— The Gazelles were third in the 800 relay (1:52.64) and medley relay (4:35.60).
The Yankton boys won just two events, but the win total speaks more to the level of competition than the effort of the Bucks, Youmans noted.
“Look at the group of guys’ teams here,” he said. “Sioux Falls Christian is one of the top Class A teams in South Dakota, and probably would be competitive in Class AA. Tommy Nikkel of Dakota Valley is one of the top runners in the state. Vermillion has some solid distance guys.
“Sometimes you get a little overshadowed, but our guys are definitely coming along. It’s been fun to watch the progression.”
Both Buck wins came from younger athletes. Sophomore Zach Fedde won the 1600 in 4:39.38, with teammate Dylan Payer (4:47.90) third. Freshman Austin Gobel won the 200 in 23.00, with junior James Stewart (23.34) fifth.
Gobel ran the opening leg of the Bucks’ runner-up 1600 relay, teaming with Rugby Ryken, Gavin Fortner and Zach Hebda to finish in 3:34.69.
Gobel was also the top Buck in the long jump, placing third with a mark of 20-3 1/2. Gavin Haselhorst (19-11 1/4) was fifth.
Also for the Bucks:
— Senior Tristan Redman tied for sixth in the pole vault, clearing 10-6.
— Cody Oswald was third in the 110 hurdles (15.79), with Ben Rumsey (17.89) seventh. Oswald was also fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.25), with Will Pavlish (45.77) eighth.
— Bodie Rutledge was fifth in the discus (132-10), with Carson Haak (128-5) eighth. In the shot put, Haak (51-2) was second, with Rutledge (45-1 1/2) sixth.
— Jacob Kirchner was fourth in the 800 (2:10.16), with Nate Schoenfelder fifth (2:10.35).
— Tre Kleinschmit finished fifth in the 3200 (11:04.70), with Timothy Merchen seventh (11:11.36).
— Yankton put three in the top eight of the triple jump: Cooper Grotenhuis (39-1 3/4) in sixth, Haselhorst (39-1) in seventh and Tucker Gilmore (38-1) in eighth.
— Trevor Paulsen tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing 5-9.
—Hebda (54.64) was seventh in the 400.
— Yankton was third in the 3200 relay (8:37.99) and fourth both in the 800 (1:33.63) and medley (4:01.98) relays.
Yankton now takes a week off of competition to prepare for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, May 15 in Aberdeen. Both the Bucks and Gazelles have high expectations for the meet.
“Brandon Valley is hands down the team to beat,” Youmans said. “Our goal is to be right among the top schools on both sides. We want to be in the top three on both sides.”
The upcoming week will be spent approaching the best way to achieve those goals.
“We’re starting to plan the puzzle,” Youmans said. “We’re going to focus on a week of training, get ready to peak here in championship season.”
Other Boys
— Wagner’s Jaden Peters, 48 hours removed from setting a state record in the pole vault, cleared his opening bar of 14 feet to win the boys’ event. Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad (11-6) tied for second, with Wagner’s Chris Nelson (10-6) tied for sixth.
— Elk Point-Jefferson’s Drake Peed swept the throws, with a meet record mark in both the discus (163-10) and shot put (55-5).
Also in the discus, Dakota Valley’s Aidan Moran (133-2) was second, with Gayville-Volin’s Darien Rabe (132-10) fourth. Rabe (47-1 3/4) was third in the shot put.
— Dakota Valley’s Tommy Nikkel won the 100 (11.17) and 400 (50.42). He also anchored the Panthers to second in the 800 relay (1:31.44), as Sioux Falls Christian (1:31.37), Dakota Valley and Tea Area (1:31.75) all finished under the previous meet record of 1:33.40.
— EPJ’s Tyler Goehring, a Mount Marty baseball recruit, won the triple jump with a mark of 43-10. Wagner’s Malcolm Janis (41-7 1/2) was second. Goehring was also third in the 300 hurdles (41.69).
— Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney won the 800 in 2:02.00.
— Vermillion (8:25.57) was second in the 3200 relay.
— The Sioux Falls Christian boys set a meet record in the 400 relay (43.60), with runner-up Mitchell (43.72) also running under the old meet record of 43.80.
The Chargers also set the meet record in the medley relay (3:39.20), with Vermillion (3:56.75) a distant second.
Other Girls
— Parker’s Lexi Even won the 100 (12.89) and 200, and was second in the 400 (1:00.51). She also anchored the Pheasants to victory in the 800 relay, joined by Shayla Voeltz, Anna Reiffenberger and Janae Olson.
Olson also won the long jump with a mark of 16-7 1/4.
— Gayville-Volin’s Kayla VanOsdel won the discus (113-8) and finished second in the shot put (37-0 1/2).
— Dakota Valley’s Jorja VanDenHul won the high jump, clearing 5-4.
— Wagner’s Elizabeth Woods (16.38) edged out Dakota Valley’s Silja Gunderson (16.40) for first in the 100-meter hurdles. Gunderson was also second in the 300 hurdles (52.48).
— Vermillion’s Taeli Barta won the 3200 in 12:19.07.
— Dakota Valley’s Sophia Atchison finished second in the pole vault, clearing 8-6.
