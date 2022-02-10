HURON — The Huron Tigers topped the Yankton Bucks 54-13 in the final wrestling dual of the regular season for Yankton.
Colt Dunkelberger (145), Beauty Moon (152), Cole Oschsner (160), Hser Wah (182) and Dah Moo (195) won by pin for Huron. Also for the Tigers, Moses Gross (132) won by technical fall and Aiden Zavesky (120) won by major decision.
For Yankton, Jackson Conway (170) won by major decision. Parker Kisch (106), Paul McGlone (138) and Edly Amaro (220) won by decision.
In girls’ action, Yankton won five of six matches. Keira Christ scored two pins at 120 pounds. Nevaeh Leonard scored a pin and a major decision at 126 pounds. Jett Yaggie (106) also scored a pin for the Gazelles.
Yankton finishes the regular season this weekend. The Bucks will return to Huron, while the Gazelles will head to Harrisburg for a tournament.
Yankton swept all five JV matches, all by pin. Devon Coke scored two pins at 106 pounds for the Bucks, with Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn (120), Bode Thurman (126) and Shayce Platte (132) each earning one victory by pin.
