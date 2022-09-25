DENVER—South Dakota placed third as a team at the Mile High Relays held at El Pomar Natatorium at the Ritchie Center on Denver University’s campus.

Defending national champion Arizona State ran away with the team competition with 30 points, Denver finished runner-up with 16 points, South Dakota took third with 14 points and San Francisco was fourth with 12 points.

