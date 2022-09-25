DENVER—South Dakota placed third as a team at the Mile High Relays held at El Pomar Natatorium at the Ritchie Center on Denver University’s campus.
Defending national champion Arizona State ran away with the team competition with 30 points, Denver finished runner-up with 16 points, South Dakota took third with 14 points and San Francisco was fourth with 12 points.
In the competition, each team fielded two relays with three athletes per team. Each participant competed in a 200-meter swim followed by an 800-meter run before tagging the next teammate to compete in the circuit.
South Dakota’s “A” relay of senior Ella Kubas, senior Cass Dalbec and sophomore Kayla Ribbink placed third behind Arizona State’s two relays, completing the circuit in 19:18.14. South Dakota’s “B” relay of freshman Chelsea Webber, senior Tessa Brennan and junior Verena Vesely clocked a time of 21:25.
LONGMONT, Colo.—South Dakota senior Ella Kubas crossed the finish in ninth place to lead the Coyotes at the Oktoberfest Invitational held at the Union Reservoir.
Kubas was the first Coyote to cross the finish line in 1:03:14. She clocked 9:12 for the 750-meter swim, 32:09 on the 20-kilometer bike ride and 20:22 for the 5,000-meter run.
South Dakota took fourth in the team race with 173 points. Defending national champion Arizona State won with 233 points, Denver finished runner-up with 212 points and San Francisco was third with 195 points.
Sophomore Kayla Ribbink, a transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne, was USD’s second finisher in 12th place. She completed the course in 1:03:55. Ribbink had the fastest run of the squad with a time of 19:53.
Senior Teagan Shapansky placed 17th with a time of 1:06:21 and freshman Chelsea Webber was close behind in 19th with a time of 1:06:40. Senior Tessa Brennan finished 23rd in 1:08:33.
Rounding out the group were junior Verena Vesely and senior Grace Johnson. Vesely clocked 1:10:05 for 28th, while Johnson finished 40th in 1:19:45.
