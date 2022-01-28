SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams captured two individual events and three of four relays contested during the opening day of the Coyote Invite held Friday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
Cassie Ketterling, a senior, and Sara Mayer, a freshman, each swam to individual wins while the Coyote women won both relays, the 200 free and 400 medley.
Ketterling touched the wall first in the 100 fly in 57.38 while Mayer won the 50 free in 24.21.
The foursome of Mayer, Isabel Fairbanks, Emily Kahn and Delaney Kottke teamed to win the 400 medley relay in 3:58.26 while the quartet of Meghan Atwell, Shanon Banark, Christina Spomer and Kottke touched first in the 200 free relay in 1:38.79.
The Coyote men foursome of Aidan Gantenbein, Jake Leichner, Brady Torborg and Jacob Won won the 200 free relay in 1:24.46.
Runner-up performances came from Dani Roney (500 free) and Liv Caldwell (200 IM) while the women’s foursome of Lizzie Hunt, Caldwell, Grace Johnson and Kara Owens finished second in the 200 free relay in 1:39.08.
The men’s quartet of Gantenbein, Grant Wolner, Zachary Kopp and Mack Sathre swam second in the 400 medley relay in 3:27.64.
Posting third-place finishes for the women’s team were Sophia Vitela (500 free) and Kahn (200 IM) while Gantenbein had a third-place effort in the 200 IM for the men’s team.
The Coyote Invite concludes on Saturday with three sessions as swimming sessions are at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. sandwiched around a 1 p.m. diving session.
