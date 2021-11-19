EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include final round opponents.
RAPID CITY — Four-time defending Class A champion Sioux Falls Christian will play for a fifth straight title after a 25-18, 25-5, 25-17 victory over Wagner in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament, Friday in Rapid City.
Katie Van Egdom had 11 kills, and Sydney Tims posted eight kills and five blocks for SFC (34-4). Ellie Lems posted seven kills and nine digs. Addisen Barber had 30 assists and two blocks. Kylah vanDonkersgoed added 12 digs and two blocks in the victory.
For Wagner (28-7), Avari Bruguier led the way with seven kills and 10 digs. Macy Koupal had 11 assists. Madi Knebel had 10 digs and Shona Kocer added four blocks for the Red Raiders.
Sioux Falls Christian will face Garretson in the championship match, a 7 p.m. start today (Saturday). Wagner will play Dakota Valley in the third place match at 1:30 p.m.
