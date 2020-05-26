LESTERVILLE — Three Vermillion players homered as the Grey Sox downed Lesterville 7-4 in amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Colin Bertram homered and doubled for Vermillion. Nate Robertson also had two hits, including a home run. Billy Mount homered, and Carter Kratz, Hunter Christopherson and Riley Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Dave Schmidt doubled and singled for Lesterville. Tanner Van Driel also had two hits. Tanner Skorepa doubled, and Andy Dollerschell and Michael Drotzmann each had a hit for the Broncs.
Billy Mount picked up the win. Michael Drotzmann took the loss.
VERMILLION 003 112 000 — 7 8 2
LESTERVILLE 010 000 201 — 4 7 1
Lennox 6, Dimock-Emery 5
EMERY — The Lennox Only One Alpacas built a 6-1 lead and held on for a 6-5 victory over Dimock-Emery in amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Chris Kropuenske doubled for Lennox. Grant Sweeter, Quincy Ihnen, J.D. Kirchner and Brock Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Kitchens had two of Dimock-Emery’s six hits. Sam Pischke, Sam Michels, Tyson Kayser and Colton Plagmann each added a hit.
Kramer Sneed, the third of eight Lennox pitchers, was credited with the win, striking out four batters over two innings. Calvin Hegg took the loss.
LENNOX 213 000 000 — 6 5 4
DIMOCK-EMERY 100 010 201 — 5 6 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.