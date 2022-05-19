PLATTE — The Burke girls and Gregory boys earned team honors at the Region 6B track and field meet, Thursday in Platte.
The meet was a final opportunity to qualify for state. The top 24 individuals or relay teams in each event will qualify for state, May 26-28 in Sioux Falls.
Gregory edged host Platte-Geddes 147.5 to 136 for the boys’ title. Burke (119) was third, followed by Kimball-White Lake (101) and Corsica-Stickney (58).
Gregory won six events, with Kade Stukel and Zach Eklund each winning two. Stukel won the 100 (11.40) and 200 (23.05). Eklund claimed the long jump (21-11 3/4) and triple jump (41-8). Also for the Gorillas, Luke Sinclair won the 800 (2:14.15) and Daniel Mitchell won the high jump (6-7).
Platte-Geddes claimed five events, including two relays. Collin Engebretson, Trevor Rolland and Chase Varilek each ran on the Black Panthers’ winning 400 (45.10) and 800 (1:32.42) relays, with Joey Bass running the 400 relay and Skyler Hanten running the 800 relay.
Also for the Black Panthers, Lee Reiser (49-9) won the shot put, Jack Ringling (157-1) won the discus and Parker Bailey (11-1) won the pole vault.
Burke’s Ben Witt won the 400 (53.35) and ran on winning 1600 (3:51.42) and 3200 (8:44.37) relays for the Cougars. Nick Nelson also ran on both relays. Gentry Bartling and Sawyer Tietgen completed the 1600 relay, and Reed Benter and Bryce Frank completed the 3200 relay. Also for the Cougars, Taron Serr won the 110 hurdles (16.68).
Wessington Springs won the medley relay, with Mason Schelske, Brock Krueger, Carter Grohs, A.J. Neely finishing in 4:03.47. Kimball-White Lake’s Park Sinclair won the 1600 (4:58.42). Corsica-Stickney’s Shad Bosma won the 300 hurdles (43.98). Colome’s Joseph Laprath won the 3200 (11:14.42).
The Burke girls overcame a relay sweep by Kimball-White Lake to claim a 208 to 125 victory. Platte-Geddes (109) was third, followed by Avon (60).
Burke’s Piper Hanson swept the hurdles, running the 100s in 16.61 and the 300s in 50.84. Kailee Frank won the 3200 (13:35.05), Paige Bull won the discus (111-8) and Daytona Paris won the high jump (4-8).
Kimball-White Lake finished in 53.41 in the 400 relay, 1:51.15 in the 800 relay, 4:39.75 in the 1600 relay, 10:38.03 in the 3200 relay and 4:43.27 in the medley. Kaitlyn Priebe, Ryann Grussing, Dani Deffenbaugh and Christine Gaulke each had a hand in four relay wins, with all three running in the 800, 1600 and medley.
Also for KWL, Madison Meyer won the triple jump (28-1 3/4).
Platte-Geddes won four events, including Briana DeGroot in the 100 (12.88) and 200 (27.86). Kiana Shevling-Major won the pole vault (7-1). Regan Hoffman won the long jump (16-0 3/4).
Gregory had three wins, with Emma Thomas claiming the 800 (2:3.525) and 1600 (5:34.31), and Asia VanDerWerff winning the 400 (1:04.18). Wessington Springs’ Avery Orth won the shot put (36-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.