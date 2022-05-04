NIOBRARA, Neb. — Wausa beat out Summerland, Neligh-Oakdale and host Niobrara-Verdigre for top honors in the Niobrara-Verdigre boys’ golf Invitational, Wednesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Wausa finished at 361, eight strokes better than Summerland (369). Neligh-Oakdale and Niobrara-Verdigre each shot 370. Bloomfield placed eighth at 395, followed by Crofton (434) and Santee (484).
Boyd County’s Timothy Atkinson earned medalist honors with a 75, seven strokes better than Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen (82). Austin Good of Elgin Public-Pope John finished third at 83. Stuart’s Anthony Heiser, Wausa’s Jon Nissen and Bloomfield’s Mason Mackeprang each shot 84.
Niobrara-Verdigre’s Bradyn Tschirren and Preston Crosley broke the top 15, each shooting 87 to finish 12th and 13th.
