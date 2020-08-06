MITCHELL — As Parkston’s Matt Malloy looked across the diamond at a young Tabor Bluebirds squad, he felt a little old.
He didn’t play like it.
Malloy recorded hits in his first three at-bats, scoring the tying run in the fourth and driving in the go-ahead runs in the fifth with a three-run homer, leading the Mudcats to a 5-2 victory over Tabor in the first round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
“Playing against Tabor, I felt like an old man,” Malloy said after the game. “They came out here and outhit us. We’re going to see a lot of them (at state) in the future.”
Malloy finished 3-for-4 with three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases to lead Parkston. Jeff Harris also had three hits, including a double to lead off the game, and two runs. Spencer Freudenthal, Spencer Lucas and Zack Uttecht each had a hit for Parkston.
Tabor pounded out 14 hits, led by four from Beau Rothschadl. Bailey Sage, Joey Slama and Bryce Scieszinski each had two hits. Chase Kortan, Christian Uecker, Brandon Kemp and Chris Sutera each had a hit.
Jake Weber picked up the win. Brady Nolz came on after the first batter in the seventh, then pitched the rest of the way for the save. Uecker took the loss, with Scieszinski striking out five batters in four innings of relief.
Parkston wasted little time getting on the board. Jeff Harris led off the game with an opposite field double, and Freudenthal followed with a single to put the Mudcats on the board.
Tabor strung together four straight two-out hits to take the lead in the third. Rothschadl and Brandon Kemp had the run-scoring hits in the string.
But Parkston quickly tied the game, as Malloy led off with a single, stole second and scored on a wild throw during a rundown.
Malloy came up again an inning later, with two runners on and two outs.
“He (Uecker) hung a curve, and I got lucky,” Malloy said of the home run that gave the Mudcats a 5-2 edge.
Tabor threatened in the seventh, as singles by Sage, Slama and Scieszinski loaded the bases with no outs. But Nolz, who came on after Sage’s hit, induced three straight pop-ups to end the threat.
Tabor started the ninth with back-to-back hits, but three straight outs in the air ended the game.
“We had no timely hits today,” said Sutera, Tabor’s player-manager. “They had the timely hits.”
Both Uecker and Scieszinski held their own against a veteran Parkston lineup, something that pleased Sutera.
“Our pitching staff has been solid all year,” Sutera said. “I have to give credit to our Legion and Teener coaches. I look for Tabor baseball to be really good in the near future.”
Parkston now meets District 5B rival Alexandria, the defending state champions, in the second round. That matchup will take place on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve seen enough of them,” Malloy said. “We’ve had a number of close games with them.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.