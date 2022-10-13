HURON — Yankton swept the varsity titles at the Roger Loecker Invitational cross country meet, Thursday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

Yankton edged Pierre 52 to 61 to win the boys’ title. Dylan Payer led the Bucks, finishing in 17:06.08 to beat Pierre’s Jared Lutmer (17:22.96) for the title in the 5,000-meter event. Yankton’s Zach Fedde (17:26.36) was third.

