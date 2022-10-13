HURON — Yankton swept the varsity titles at the Roger Loecker Invitational cross country meet, Thursday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
Yankton edged Pierre 52 to 61 to win the boys’ title. Dylan Payer led the Bucks, finishing in 17:06.08 to beat Pierre’s Jared Lutmer (17:22.96) for the title in the 5,000-meter event. Yankton’s Zach Fedde (17:26.36) was third.
Also for the Bucks, Harrison Krajewski (17:57.97) was 11th, Nate Schoenfelder (18:22.20) was 16th and Abe Chance (18:54.18) was 24th to complete the scoring. Oliver Dooley (19:06.47) was 30th, Taylor Wenzlaff (19:12.93) was 32nd and Sam Larrington (19:58.21) was 42nd for Yankton.
Yankton won the girls’ title, 52 to 63 over Pierre. Aberdeen Central’s Juna Ramey won the 5,000-meter event in 20:25.24, beating out Watertown’s Victoria Smith (20:29.20) and Pierre’s Devyn Van Roekel (20:47.68).
The Gazelles were led by Thea Chance (20:49.82), who finished fourth. Shae Rumsey (21:02.50) was seventh, Mary Rounds (21:20.69) placed ninth, Abby Johanneson (21:26.62) finished 11th and Sydnee Serck (21:58.40) placed 21st to complete Yankton’s scoring.
Also for the Gazelles, Claire Tereshinski (22:16.76) was 26th and Delaney Youmans (22:45.43) was 35th.
Yankton now turns its attentions to state, Oct. 22 in Huron.
Yankton also swept the JV titles.
The Bucks edged Pierre 35 to 38 for the JV boys’ title.
The Bucks put five runners in the top 11 of the 5,000-meter event, led by Bryton Olson (18:56.27) in third and Isaac Peterson (19:08.96) in fifth. Kaden Hunhoff (19:17.27) was seventh, Ethan Brenden (19:31.68) was ninth and Antani Kabella (19:36.95) was 11th for the Bucks.
Also for Yankton, Luke Jacobson (19:48.10) finished 16th, Boston Frick (19:55.46) placed 19th, Lucas Feimer (20:08.69) finished 23rd, Jackson Slowey (21:07.99) placed 37th, Isaac Larrington (21:42.31) placed 42nd, Caden Weiman (22:09.64) placed 47th, Elliot Dooley (22:36.32) finished 52nd, Aiden Harrell (23:30.26) placed 58th, Isaac Paulson (23:31.06) placed 59th, Weslee Dewitt (24:04.25) finished 63rd, Griffin Johnson (24:07.60) placed 64th, Chris Wright (24:28.44) finished 65th, Devin Auch (24:44.08) placed 66th and Ivan Krajewski (24:56.97) placed 67th for the Bucks.
Yankton scored 37 to beat Mitchell and Brookings, each with 52 points, in the JV girls’ race.
Yankton was led by a third place finish from Nora Welker (22:40.87) in the 5,000-meter event. Riley Jackson (22:59.45) finished sixth, Isabella Vrbka (23:08.41) placed eighth, Kahlen Peterson (23:11.05) placed ninth and Bailey Mines (23:26.86) finished 11th for the Gazelles.
Also finishing for the Gazelles were Ava Johanneson (14th, 24:19.60), Remy Wenzlaff-Kusel (16th, 24:32.13), Ava Dryden (18th, 24:41.15), Aubrey Stotz (20th, 24:44.93), Sarah Messler (22nd, 25:05.25), Emily Ratterman (26th, 25:43.19), Kendra Ratterman (31st, 26:14.86) and Sydney Kapla (42nd, 30:32.19).
