SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota outfielders Courtney Wilson and Gabby Moser represent the Coyotes on the 2023 Softball Academic All-Summit League Team announced Wednesday by the league office.
It is the third consecutive season that Wilson has been voted to the team. The Grand Island, Nebraska, native, is a three-time all-Summit League performer who maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout her time at USD while earning her degree in elementary education. She was the Scholar of the Championship at last month’s Summit League Tournament and finished with a .345 batting average, fifth-best in the conference.
Moser hails from Central City, Nebraska, and had a 3.80 cumulative grade point average entering the spring semester while majoring in biomedical engineering. She is a two-time all-Summit League outfielder and joined Wilson on the Summit League All-Tournament Team. Moser hit .278 on the season with 11 doubles, two home runs and 27 RBIs.
South Dakota has featured at least one academic team honoree every year for the past six seasons. It is the fourth time the Coyotes have had at least two honorees.
2023 Softball Academic All-Summit League Team
Gabby Moser, South Dakota, Jr., Central City, Neb.
Courtney Wilson, South Dakota, Gr., Grand Island, Neb.
Cassie Castaneda, North Dakota, Sr., Tucson, Ariz.
Emilee Buringa, North Dakota State, Jr., St. Charles, Minn.
Carley Goetschius, North Dakota State, Sr., Sioux Falls, S.D.
Kamryn Meyer, Omaha, Sr., Wilton, Iowa
Maggie O’Brien, Omaha, So., Palos Heights, Ill.
Lynsey Tucker, Omaha, Sr., Lincoln, Neb.
Brooke Dumont, South Dakota State, So., Papillion, Neb.
Mia Jarecki, South Dakota State, So., Papillion, Neb.
Tori Kniesche, South Dakota State, Jr., Wayne, Neb.
Emma Osmundson, South Dakota State, Jr., Sioux Falls, S.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.