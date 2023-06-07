SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota outfielders Courtney Wilson and Gabby Moser represent the Coyotes on the 2023 Softball Academic All-Summit League Team announced Wednesday by the league office.

It is the third consecutive season that Wilson has been voted to the team. The Grand Island, Nebraska, native, is a three-time all-Summit League performer who maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout her time at USD while earning her degree in elementary education. She was the Scholar of the Championship at last month’s Summit League Tournament and finished with a .345 batting average, fifth-best in the conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.