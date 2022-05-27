FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—South Dakota fourth-year juniors Jessie Sullivan and Jack Durst wrapped up the Coyote men in action at the NCAA West Preliminary on Friday at John McDonnell Field.
The Coyotes enter the final day of the NCAA West Preliminary with three qualifiers to the NCAA Championships in Eugene – Eerik Haamer (pole vault), Jaidyn Garrett (pole vault) and Marleen Mülla (pole vault).
Sullivan matched his seed in the discus throw, placing 26th with a throw of 172-11 (52.71m). Sullivan also qualified for the regional in the hammer throw.
Durst took 28th in the high jump with a third-attempt clearance of 6-10 ¾ (2.10m). The 12 qualifiers to Eugene were split between clearances of 7-1 ¾ and 7-0 ½. Durst improved eight spots upon his entry seed of 36.
South Dakota wraps up action at the NCAA West Preliminary on Saturday with the second day for the Coyote women. Field events begin at 1 p.m. with the women’s 4x100-meter relay kicking off the track events at 5 p.m.
Thursday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—It will be a party of three (or more) as the Coyotes head to Eugene in two weeks!
South Dakota freshman Marleen Mülla and sophomore Jaidyn Garrett both advanced in the women’s pole vault Thursday night at the NCAA West Preliminary at John McDonnell Field. The duo join Eerik Haamer, who qualified in the men’s pole vault on Wednesday. It will be inaugural trips for all three to Hayward Field and TrackTown USA.
Mülla was one of six vaulters to clear the competitions’ final height of 13-9 ¾ (4.21m), while Garrett advanced based on attempts after clearing the previous height of 13-5 ¾ (4.11m). The preliminary competition continues until 12 or fewer vaulters are remaining after a height, upon which time the ties are broken, and qualifiers are decided. Garrett’s second-attempt make at 13-5 ¾ secured her spot in the next round.
The Coyotes’ five pole vaulters at the preliminaries tied Arkansas for the most by a single program. Sophomore Cassidy Mooneyhan tied for 14th place with first-attempt makes at the first two bars. Fourth-year junior Deidra Marrison tied for 26th second-attempt makes at those same heights. Fifth-year junior Landon Kemp also competed at the NCAA West Preliminary.
Sophomore Sara Reifenrath advanced through the preliminaries to Saturday’s quarterfinals in the 200 meters. The quarterfinals are scheduled for 7:50 p.m. Saturday where the 24 quarterfinalists will be whittled down to 12. She clocked 23.46 seconds for 18th place in the preliminaries, advancing through on time.
Also on the track, sophomore Jacy Pulse clocked a personal best time of 58.88 seconds for the 400-meter hurdles. She narrowly missed the qualifying spot based on time, posting the 24th-fastest time of the day. She crossed the finish line in 58.88 seconds. That mark moves Pulse to second in USD program history to Alexa Duling, the only Coyote to earn All-America honors in the event at the Division I level.
Third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp finished 19th in the hammer throw with a mark of 198-0 (60.42m) from her third throw of the competition. She also qualified in the discus, an event she’ll compete in at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Third-year sophomore Ella Byers qualified for the meet after dozens of scratches moved her from 109th into the top-48. She crossed the finish line in 4:26.70 for 41st place.
Fourth-year junior Josephine Starner tallied a mark of 132-8 (40.45m) for 46th place in the javelin.
