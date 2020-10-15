PENDER, Neb. — Crofton qualified both its boys’ and girls’ teams for state with strong finishes in the District D-2 Cross Country Meet, Thursday in Pender, Nebraska.
The Crofton girls beat Norfolk Catholic based on having a fifth runner. Both teams finished with 17 points.
Crofton put four runners in the top 15, with freshman Jordyn Arens winning the 5,000-meter event in 19:05.28. Oakland-Craig’s Chaney Nelson was a distant second in 20:36.85.
Also for the Crofton girls, Elizabeth Wortmann (22:13.19) was eighth, Kiera Altwine (22:52.36) was 10th and Kelsey Schieffer (23:16.60) was 11th.
Crofton also qualified its boys’ team with a third place finish. The Warriors scored 45 points, finishing behind Norfolk Catholic (14) and Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur (BRLD, 42).
Homer’s Grant Lander won in 17:03.45, beating out Stanton’s Kolter Van Pelt (17:16.56) and Abraham Larson (17:25.17).
Crofton was led by Connor Arens, who placed fifth in 17:28.97.
Ponca’s Brody Taylor also qualified for state. The freshman placed ninth in 18:07.60.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Crofton 17, Norfolk Catholic 17, Wisner-Pilger 27, Oakland-Craig 32, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 66, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur 74
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 15): 1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 19:05.28; 2. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 20:36.85; 3. Alea Rasmussen, Wisner-Pilger 20:42.46; 4. Emily Faltys, Norfolk Catholic 21:31.92; 5. Cecilia Kann, Norfolk Catholic 21:32.54; 6. Daisy Korus, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 21:48.69; 7. Alexis Bodlak, Pender 22:04.27; 8. Elizabeth Wortmann, Crofton 22:13.19; 9. Charli Fischer, Norfolk Catholic 22:27.34; 10. Kiera Altwine, Crofton 22:52.36; 11. Kelsey Schieffer, Crofton 23:16.60; 12. Allie Hassler, Wisner-Pilger 23:33.98; 13. Christina Brandl, Humphrey St. Francis 23:51.24; 14. Jordan Aschoff, Norfolk Catholic 23:54.42; 15. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 24:05.77
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Norfolk Catholic 14, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur (BRLD) 42, Crofton 45, Humphrey St. Francis 50, Wisner-Pilger 52, Stanton 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 82, Ponca 85, Pender 98, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 110, Oakland-Craig 112, Twin River 118, Lutheran High Northeast 122, Randolph 143
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 15): 1. Grant Lander, Homer 17:03.45; 2. Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton 17:16.56; 3. Abraham Larson, Stanton 17:25.17; 4. Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic 17:27.33; 5. Connor Arens, Crofton 17:28.97; 6. Dalton Brunsing, Norfolk Catholic 17:31.26; 7. Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic 17:47.89; 8. Caleb Schlichting, BRLD 18:02.85; 9. Brody Taylor, Ponca 18:07.60; 10. Caleb Preister, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 18:08.55; 11. Wyatt Ash, Norfolk Catholic 18:12.78; 12. Travis Kalous, Norfolk Catholic 18:16.51; 13. Payton Biermann, Wisner-Pilger 18:27.10; 14. Brock Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis 18:31.99; 15. Garret Zach, Humphrey St. Francis 18:32.60
